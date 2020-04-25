With the COVID-19 pandemic having shuttered classrooms and put normalcy on hold, local school districts are deciding whether to close the books early on this academic year.
This past week, the Monadnock Regional School District became the first in the area to announce plans to finish early, on May 29, due to the challenges presented by the shift to remote learning. The last day of school had previously been scheduled for June 11.
A spokesman for the N.H. Department of Education said school districts are allowed to wrap up ahead of schedule as long as they meet their required 990 hours, as Superintendent Lisa Witte said Monadnock will have done.
“Remote learning is a great concept and can be very effective if implemented as a systemic approach to learning,” Witte said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. “Trying to shift learning modes mid-school year, in the midst of a pandemic that brings a very real set of stressors to everyone in the community, makes balancing all of this difficult for everyone.”
A day later, the ConVal Regional School District announced it will also end the school year early — on May 29 instead of June 15.
Nevertheless, the seven member districts of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 are still slated to continue into June.
The last day of school for Keene is June 12, but the end dates vary for the other district schools in SAU 29. Chesterfield, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland will have their last day for students June 15, whereas Harrisville and Marlborough students will end school one day later.
In a post on the SAU’s website this week, Superintendent Robert Malay said school officials work hard to deliver 180 days of instruction.
“In knowing that we are under less than ideal times with educating our children, lessening the number of days for these purposes seems counterproductive to being able to do that to the best of our ability,” Malay wrote. “Ending the school year earlier will only serve to perpetuate and exacerbate learning gaps that will inevitably exist as a result of needing to shift to remote learning.”
In other area districts, the last day is still to be determined.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will end its year no later than June 12, but a final decision has yet to be made, according to district spokesman Nicholas Handy.
Winchester’s last day will be decided by the school board at its next scheduled meeting May 7, according to Winchester School Principal Valerie Carey. The district will be considering “hours of instructional time,” as defined by the state education department, as well as the “reasonableness of expectations for our families,” she noted in an email.
And in Hinsdale, currently on April vacation, the school board plans to meet May 13 to determine the district’s final school day and graduation date, according to Superintendent Wayne Wooldridge. The district will be forming a small committee that includes the chairman of the board, high school principal and others, with plans to engage community members in the final call.
“Belonging is such a huge part of who we are in a small community,” Woolridge said. “The school is such a big part in feeling that belonging and right now people are feeling disconnected. But we’re trying to really reach out and that’s part of the effort that we’ll be engaged in the next two or three weeks.”
Capping off high school
As for graduations, various plans are in the works across the region.
In Monadnock, although no date has been determined yet for the occasion, middle/high school Principal Lisa Spencer said she’ll be working hard to give seniors a proper sendoff. If big gatherings are still considered dangerous by the middle to end of summer, she said she will work with the district administration to find an alternative way to give students their diplomas.
”Graduation is a huge milestone that my seniors have earned and worked hard for,” Spencer wrote in an email. “They deserve that moment and nothing less.”
In Keene, meetings with senior officers will continue to take place, focused on how best to support these class leaders to celebrate the soon-to-be graduates, Malay said. No date has been set yet for commencement.
“I don’t want to throw any ideas out there because it really needs to involve the graduating seniors to help them be empowered to make that decision,” he said.
In the meantime, in his post on the SAU’s website, he stressed: “We are absolutely committed to celebrating OUR graduating class of 2020.”
In Winchester, the eighth-graders usually have a graduation ceremony before leaving for Keene High in the fall. Right now, that celebration is up in the air, according to Carey.
“We are brainstorming possible solutions. Ultimately, we have a way for every student to cross the stage and be celebrated at the typical time,” she said via email. “If it appears gatherings will be acceptable later in the summer we will also plan an event where they can all come together.”
At Conant, in Jaffrey, “Senior graduation, along with award night, will be held in the most positive and celebratory environment we can create,” according to a statement from Principal Brett Blanchard, which described a teacher-led committee working with the administration, guidance department, class advisers and seniors. “While we cannot duplicate the traditional ceremony, we believe the ceremony created will be the best one possible; the school grounds are the anticipated location.”
Meanwhile, in ConVal, students have gotten creative with honoring the seniors, and plans include having yard signs congratulating all of them. Also, May 23-25, there will be a “senior congrats drive tour,” during which homes and businesses throughout the district will be decorated with congratulation signs, balloons and anything else to honor the graduating class.
“As a new building principal this year, I have been so impressed with the leadership of the senior class and I couldn’t be prouder to be their principal,” ConVal Regional High School Principal Michelle Voto said. “These are young adults that are dealing with real issues and tackling real problems and trying to come up with solutions with grace — with pure and utter grace.”