Over the summer, Keene restaurants were able to make use of outdoor seating to offset some of the revenue they lost due to COVID-19-related restrictions and closures. But with temperatures dropping and virus cases soaring, these businesses face a new round of challenges.
On Wednesday, Luca Paris, owner of Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe, hosted a Zoom meeting for Keene restaurants to discuss some of their struggles and how to respond when a staff member tests positive for the coronavirus. The meeting was joined by city officials, who have been working with eateries to help them navigate the pandemic.
“With the change of the weather and the uptick in numbers that people are commenting on, we’re finding that people are coming out less,” Paris said during the meeting. “So for us, our shift has been towards a to-go system more than in-house [service].”
Early in the pandemic, many restaurants opted to focus on the take-out part of their businesses — or offer take-out for the first time — to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order, which limited in-person operations at businesses deemed non-essential.
Paris said he expects the shift to take-out to continue for the next few months until COVID-19 vaccines become readily available and diners feel more comfortable eating inside. He added that he wouldn’t be surprised if all or most restaurants find themselves forced to close due to an employee testing positive.
That’s already been the case for numerous restaurants in the city, including Granita Enoteca. According to the restaurant’s Operations Manager Moe Kelly, the restaurant has temporarily closed after a recently furloughed employee notified the team that she had tested positive for the virus.
She said the business will remain closed until next week, so employees have a chance to get tested. So far, Kelly said no one is showing symptoms and all other employee tests have been negative.
“The owners want to stay closed until the quarantine days are over, just to be careful,” she said. “We’re bringing in a cleaning crew, just in case, and we’re cleaning the whole restaurant, but everything will be back open on [Dec. 17]. We do wear gloves there, we do mask up in the kitchen and the front of the house, we have sanitizer stations everywhere, the tables are further than 6 feet apart, we have barriers up. I don’t know what else to do except what we’re currently doing.”
Another challenge for restaurants is employee morale, some of the meeting participants noted, especially with so few people coming in to eat. Many employees are concerned about the future of their jobs, as restaurants across the country have had to close due to a loss of business.
Michele Cota, who works in U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office and joined Wednesday’s call, said Congress is considering additional aid packages that would include more funding for small businesses, but there have been sticking points that make the packages’ future uncertain. In the meantime, she asked the restaurant owners how their employees are doing on a personal level.
“Our staff as a whole is a little sad,” said Danya Landis, a co-owner at Machina Arts: Kitchen and ArtBar. “They don’t have people to serve right now, so it’s definitely challenging. But we’re trying to keep morale up and stay inspired and stay creative.”
One way the restaurant has worked to help prevent the spread of the virus is to install seven high-efficiency particulate air filtration systems, each with the capacity to purify the air in 400 square feet of space.
During Wednesday’s meeting, participants discussed work by Keene State College professor Nora Traviss, who has been making videos to show how to create DIY air cleaners. In an email City Manager Elizabeth Dragon shared with the meeting group, Traviss said air cleaning and ventilation are key for reducing COVID-19 transmission. She noted that more information can be found on her Twitter profile: @NoraTraviss.
City officials said they’re willing to work with restaurants to help them get through this difficult time and encouraged them to share any ideas they have. Participants also discussed how to encourage the community to get out and support local businesses.
Keene Mayor George Hansel urged restaurant owners to reach out to the city if they need help getting through the next few months.
“If you hear of any of your colleagues or any businesses that are thinking about giving up or getting close to that edge, have them reach out to me,” Hansel said, “because I’m certainly going to be working over the next several months to just scrap [together] every resource we possibly can. Because if $5,000 makes the difference between a business closing on Main Street or not, we’ll find the $5,000.”