The following area residents were recently sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Nathan M. Trombley, 35, of Winchester, accused of attacking a teenager he knew, pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Trombley was sentenced to 360 days in jail, all of which is suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. He also received one year of probation.
Prosecutors dropped a felony charge of second-degree assault alleging Trombley choked the 14-year-old in Winchester last November.
Obdulio Hernandez-Justo, 22, of Westmoreland, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct related to an incident with a knife in Westmoreland in January.
According to the charges, Hernandez-Justo damaged a Carhartt work vest belonging to Elio Martinez by cutting it with a knife and “engaged in tumultuous behavior directed at” Martinez outside a home on Chickering Road. Hernandez-Justo was sentenced to 270 days in jail and was credited for 195 days served while awaiting the resolution of his case. He was also sentenced to an additional 359 days in jail and two years’ probation, both of which are suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. The prosecutor dropped felony charges of attempted first-degree assault and reckless conduct.
Asa J. Costley-Bupp, 32, of Saxtons River, Vt., pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. The charges allege Costley-Bupp struck Alex Lowe in the face and grabbed his neck on Oct. 31 in Keene. Costley-Bupp was sentenced to 360 days in jail, 300 of which were suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. He was also sentenced to a year of probation, suspended for a year. A felony charge of second-degree assault was dismissed by the prosecutor. Costley-Bupp is also known as Asa or Asha Galen, according to court documents.
Kody C. MacElman, 25, whose town of residence is not listed in sentencing documents, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence. According to court documents, MacElman grabbed an intimate partner by the throat in Hinsdale in June 2016. MacElman was sentenced to nine months in jail, but on completing moral recognition therapy, a type of treatment aimed at reducing recidivism, at the jail will have the rest of his sentence suspended. He was credited with 57 days served pending the resolution of his case.
Kevin A. Alley-Perry, 30, of Keene, pleaded guilty to duty to inform — a felony violation of the statute requiring registered sex offenders to notify police when certain personal information about them changes.
According to court documents, in June 2018, Alley-Perry failed to inform the Swanzey Police Department of a change in address within five business days. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with another nine months of jail time suspended for two years on condition of good behavior. The prosecutor dismissed a second felony charge alleging Alley-Perry failed to report in person to a local law enforcement when required last summer.