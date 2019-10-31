Those sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court recently include a Swanzey man accused of forgery and other charges.
Dillon L. Amadon, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this month to forgery and burglary, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized taking. According to the charges, Amadon stole checks from Guyer & Son Contracting in Swanzey in March and fraudulently used one of the checks at TD Bank in Keene, for which a judge ordered him to make restitution of $1,950 to the bank. The burglary charge alleged Amadon entered an apartment on Monadnock Highway in Swanzey in February with the intent to commit theft.
In addition to the restitution, Amadon was sentenced to one year in the Cheshire County jail. He received credit for 52 days served awaiting the resolution of his case, and the remainder of the jail sentence was suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. He was put on probation for three years. An additional 12-month jail sentence was suspended for five years. Amadon was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service and engage in substance misuse treatment.
Prosecutors dropped a charge of possession of a controlled drug and three additional counts of forgery.
Others sentenced recently include:
* William C. Prescott, 31, of Swanzey, pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking and sale of fentanyl, both felonies. According to the charges, Prescott sold one gram or more of fentanyl in Winchester in December and stole a television from the Walmart in Keene in April. Prescott also admitted to violating his probation, in part due to his arrests on those charges.
On the probation violations, Prescott was sentenced to nine months in the Cheshire County jail, with all but 30 days suspended for good behavior as long as he remains on probation in that case, a 2017 forgery conviction. On the felony charges, Prescott was sentenced to one to three years in N.H. State Prison, suspended for five years, and 1½ to 3 years in prison, suspended for 10 years. The prison sentences are consecutive to each other and the jail sentence if imposed. He was also sentenced to two years’ probation and a suspended fine and penalty of $620. He was ordered to pay restitution of $200 to the Keene Police Department and $498 to Walmart.
* John C. Robert Jr., 27, whose address is alternately listed in court documents as Troy and Pocasset, Mass., pleaded guilty to two felony charges of driving after being certified as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws. According to the charges, Robert drove Nov. 17 on School Street in Keene and Feb. 2 on Route 9 in Keene in violation of an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from driving in the state. Robert was sentenced to eight months in the Cheshire County jail and an additional year of jail time that is suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.
Prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of disobeying an officer and a violation-level speeding offense alleging he drove 73 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone.
* Cheyenne M. Chalke, 25, of Hancock pleaded guilty to sale of fentanyl, a felony. According to the charge, Chalke sold one gram or more of fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl April 11 in Keene. Chalke was sentenced to 360 days in the Cheshire County jail, all suspended for five years on condition of good behavior; three years’ probation; a fine and penalty assessment totaling $434; and restitution of $275 to the Keene Police Department. Chalke was also ordered to participate in substance misuse treatment.
* Mitchell Whipple, 32, of Fitzwilliam, pleaded guilty to driving after being certified as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, a felony, for driving on Route 12 in Swanzey on May 28 in violation of an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from driving in the state. Whipple was sentenced to 12 months in the Cheshire County jail, with six months of it suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. The judge recommended release on electronic monitoring after eight days in jail.
* Dorian R. Petranech, 38, of Keene, pleaded guilty to driving after being certified a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, a felony, for driving July 3 on Route 9 in Spofford in violation of an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting her from driving in the state. Petranech also admitted to a probation violation related to her arrest on that charge. She was sentenced to one week in the Cheshire County jail, two years’ probation and 50 hours of community service. An additional one-year jail sentence was suspended for two years on condition of good behavior.