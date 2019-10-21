A Marlborough man charged with domestic violence was among those sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court in recent weeks.
Joshua A. Lane, 30, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and driving after certification as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws.
According to the charges, Lane punched his intimate partner in the face in Swanzey in May, fracturing her nose, and drove on West Street in Swanzey on the same day.
Lane was sentenced to 31 days in jail, which he had already served awaiting resolution of his case. He was sentenced to an additional 12 months in jail, all suspended for two years on condition of good behavior, and to two years of probation.
Prosecutors dropped felony charges of second-degree assault and criminal restraint.
Others sentenced recently include:
* Jurgen Rau, 64, of Keene, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft by unauthorized taking. According to the charges, Rau stole a cellphone and cash from the body of Peter Provencher in October 2018. Provencher was found dead in the woods of Keene around that time, and his death was not considered suspicious. Both are felonies because Rau has two prior theft convictions, dating to 1976 and 1985, according to court documents.
Rau was sentenced to six months in jail, in addition to a separate 11-month sentence that was suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. A separate theft charge and a charge of falsifying physical evidence were dropped.
* Atrael Pineiro, 21, of Bennington, Vt., pleaded guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor, for striking Maxwell Cooper in the face in Keene in October 2018. Pineiro was sentenced to one year in jail and one year of probation, both of which were deferred for one year. He was also ordered to pay $1,484 in restitution.
* Daniel J. Thibeault, 23, of Keene, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. According to court documents, he cashed a paycheck belonging to a coworker, Riley Morris. Thibeault cashed the check in Keene in August 2018. He also admitted to violating his probation related to the same incident. Thibeault was sentenced to six months in jail, but was to be released on electronic monitoring “on an expedited basis” so he can stay employed and deal with family matters. He was also sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay $439 in restitution to the Savings Bank of Walpole.
* Ernest M. Maldonado, 44, of Swanzey, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a firearm, a violation. According to sentencing documents, he fired a shotgun in the basement of a residence on Parker Street in Winchester in January. A fine and penalty assessment totaling $1,240 was imposed, with $930 of it suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. Maldonado also had to forfeit the shotgun to police. Felony charges of reckless conduct and criminal mischief were dropped.