Authorities in Vermont arrested 59 people on drug-sale charges in different parts of the state as part of a multi-week “sweep,” the Vermont Drug Task Force announced Thursday.
The operation included a number of arrests in Windham County, including of local residents. The Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Winchester police departments were among the agencies that assisted in the sweep.
Tips about suspected drug activity can be submitted anonymously to Vermont State Police at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Information about treatment and recovery is available through the Vermont Department of Health at healthvermont.gov/alcohol-drugs.
Those seeking recovery resources in Cheshire County can visit the The Doorway at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or seek support through New Hampshire’s 24/7 hotline by calling 211.
According to the Vermont Drug Task Force, the following local residents were arrested on the following charges:
Bobby Bethune, 19, of Brattleboro: two counts sale of crack cocaine
Marshall Dean, 58, of Brattleboro: sale of heroin
Jorge Delaoz, 50, of Brattleboro: two counts sale of heroin
Eric Fortune, 34, of Bellows Falls: sale of heroin
Reginald French, 53, of Winchester: three counts sale of heroin
Peter Garrett, 32, of Brattleboro: sale of crack cocaine
Dean Gero, 52, of Brattleboro: sale of heroin
Scott Haselton, 53, of Brattleboro: sale of crack cocaine
Nathan Hazlett, 46, of Brattleboro: two counts sale of heroin; sale of crack cocaine
Trent Johnson, 30, of Brattleboro: sale of crack cocaine
Sylvester Little, 45, of Brattleboro: sale of crack cocaine
Kimberly Morgan, 31, of Brattleboro: sale of crack cocaine
Daniel Silverman, 48, of Brattleboro: sale of heroin