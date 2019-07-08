A Jaffrey man has been indicted on multiple charges of sexual assault, alleging he sexually abused a teenage girl.
Bryon Whitney, 40, faces five charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three charges of felonious sexual assault. He is also charged with one count of misdemeanor sexual assault.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.
Prosecutors allege Whitney sexually assaulted the girl, whom he knew, at least twice when she was under 13 and at least twice when she was between 13 and 16. The most recent assault is alleged to have happened in February, according to the indictments.
Two of the charges carry potential prison sentences of 25 years to life due to the girl’s age at the time.