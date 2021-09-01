A pair of Republicans will face off in a Sept. 7 primary election to determine who will be on the ballot when voters hit the polls in October to fill the vacant Cheshire District 9 seat in the N.H. House.
The seat — one of two in the district representing Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury — has been empty since long-time Rep. Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, died in June at age 62. Three people filed to run for that office: Republicans Lucille Decker of Jaffrey and Rita Mattson of Dublin, and Democrat Andrew Maneval of Harrisville.
Meanwhile, Donald Primrose of Dublin has filed a declaration of intent to run, but as of Tuesday morning had not yet submitted his nominating papers, which are due by Sept. 7, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office. If he meets that deadline, Primrose will appear on the ballot for the general special election on Oct. 26 but will not be involved in a primary election.
N.H. House seats carry two-year terms, and the person elected to fill the vacancy will serve out the remainder of Ley’s term, which expires in 2023.
Squaring off for the Republican nomination are Decker, who described herself on Facebook as a former school board member who served as an EMT volunteer, administered food pantry services and worked as a church secretary, and Mattson, a self-described retired blue-collar worker who spent most of her career working in a production setting. Mattson was one of two Republicans to run for the two Cheshire 9 seats last year, but both were defeated by the Democratic incumbents, Ley and Richard Ames, also of Jaffrey.
Decker was not reachable for comment Tuesday by phone, email or by Facebook message.
However, the Jaffrey resident of 22 years has discussed her platform on Facebook, expressing support for alternative forms of schooling, freedom of speech and gun rights. She also said she would be mindful of government spending and that she supports lowering taxes, particularly for New Hampshire’s small-business community.
“I believe that we all pay too much in taxes. I also believe that we can use the tax revenue more effectively,” she wrote in an Aug. 5 Facebook post. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our largest employer. We must help them, which in turn will help us all.”
Keeping taxes down is also a priority for Mattson, who has lived in Cheshire District 9 for about six years. She’s also opposed to creating new taxes, and said maintaining “The New Hampshire Advantage” of no income or sales tax is one of her goals.
Another big issue for Mattson is school choice, saying that while the state has recently established provisions for a school choice program — allowing parents to use education savings accounts to cover the cost of sending their kids to a school outside their local district — there’s still more work to be done. She said there are students who could benefit from some form of tuition assistance but whose families make just over the cutoff amount to qualify for it.
“There’s so many kids that need to go to a different school,” she said. “And they don’t have the chance to because of their financial [situation].”
Ley died earlier this summer after a battle with cancer. He had served in Cheshire District 9 since 2012, including as House majority leader.
Voting for the Sept. 7 primary will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dublin Town Hall and at Wells Memorial School in Harrisville. In Jaffrey, voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Conant High School, and the polls will be open at Roxbury Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.