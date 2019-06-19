As President Donald J. Trump vowed to “keep America great” at his re-election kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday night, some prominent local Republicans said they hope his campaign will help down-ballot GOP candidates.
“As a Republican who had to endure this painful session [with new Democratic majorities in the state Legislature] ... if it means that Republicans show up to vote, then that’s great,” state Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, said. “And if we can get back in the House, and we wouldn’t have all of [these Democratic-majority bills] getting passed, that would be a good thing.”
Although Trump filed for re-election on Jan. 20, 2017, and declared “Keep America Great” as his next campaign slogan at that early stage — each Trump rally since taking the Oval Office has technically been a campaign event — former Cheshire County Republican Committee chairman John Therriault of Keene said Tuesday’s rally was an important signal to send going into 2020.
“With the size of the field and the amount of press that the Democratic field is getting, I think it’s smart for Trump to announce now, so that he can start doing what he does best, which is getting earned publicity, right?” Therriault said.
He added that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s narrow margin of victory in the Granite State back in 2016 — by just 2,736 votes, a less than 1 percent margin — is a promising sign for New Hampshire Republicans down ballot, especially given the low unemployment rate and general state of the economy.
“It’s always good to be an incumbent, right? Especially now that the economy is doing so well, it’s even better to be an incumbent,” Therriault said. “Sometimes voters go into a voting booth, and it’s: Do I want four more years of a good economy, or do I want to, you know, pick column B, and I get what I get? So sometimes the person that’s done a good job is more likely to get those swing voters.”
Marilyn Huston, the chairwoman of the Cheshire County GOP, said that 32 people attended a watch party for the rally at the Odd Fellows Lodge on Marlboro Street in Keene.
“Everyone enjoyed every minute of it,” Huston said this morning.
State Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, who was a key Trump surrogate in 2016, told WMUR Tuesday that he expects the president to come to New Hampshire for a rally within 30 to 45 days.
At the Orlando rally Tuesday night, Trump laid out his accomplishments thus far in his first term, focusing on the economy and changing course in world trade deals. He also went after Democrats and resumed attacks on his former opponent Clinton.
He also conducted an ad-hoc poll of the crowd, which the Orlando Sentinel reported to be somewhere close to 20,000, asking whether his re-election slogan should be “Make America Great Again” or “Keep America Great.” The applause for the latter won out, he said.
Therriault said now that the president is back in full campaign mode, local Republicans should mobilize and embrace old-school, “shoe-leather” politics to win back Statehouse seats in 2020.
“He’s got a lot of people who were very passionate about electing him as president the first time, and now re-electing him, and that’s great because it’s going to help every one of the candidates down the ticket.”