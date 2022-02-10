N.H. Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll of Keene spoke about her own abortion as she argued Thursday in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment supporting people's right to make their own reproductive medical decisions.
The House Judiciary Committee took testimony on CACR 18, which would add a passage to the N.H. Constitution:
“The right to make personal reproductive medical decisions is inviolate and fundamental to the human condition. Neither the State nor any political subdivision shall infringe upon or unduly inconvenience this right.”
Toll, a Democrat and prime sponsor of CACR 18, said that as a pregnant teenager she learned of a state law requiring parents to be notified before a minor gets an abortion.
“Even though my parents are pro-choice, I found it deeply unjust that my parents would not need to be involved in the decision to give birth, yet would have to be involved in my decision to terminate a pregnancy,” she told the committee.
“I thought long and hard about people in a situation similar to me who came from different homes where perhaps they would face sheer hostility and have people try to dissuade them from doing what was in their best interest.”
In a tweet before the hearing, Toll said ending her pregnancy allowed her to live the life she wanted, including attending college and graduate school, opening her own business, having a child when she was ready and becoming a state representative.
Responding to questions from committee members, Toll said the parental-notification law is an example of a hindrance to abortion rights that makes her proposed constitutional amendment necessary.
She said other examples are the New Hampshire requirement for an ultrasound before an abortion and the mandatory waiting period some states require.
“All of these things, these reactionary right-wing attacks that we see throughout the country to chip away at reproductive rights, they’re impeding access,” she said.
Liz Canada, advocacy manager for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, testified that legal cases out of Texas and Mississippi could result in the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
If the landmark decision, which protects women's right to an abortion, is struck down, it would be up to the states to decide whether to protect or restrict the medical procedure, she said.
By approving the proposed constitutional amendment, New Hampshire would be on record as defending reproductive rights, Canada said.
Meanwhile, Vermont lawmakers moved forward this week on a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception.
Of those who registered an online opinion with the N.H. House Judiciary Committee on CACR 18, 1,413 were in support of it and 134 were opposed.
One of the people who spoke before the committee against the proposal was Patrice Myers of Concord, a former candidate for the N.H. House.
“We’re talking about the mothers who are pregnant but we don’t talk about what is in her,” she said. “We talk about having or not having children as if they're property. What about the child who doesn't have any say about how it got there?
“As a general rule, to snuff out that life that had no say in how it got there is murder.”
A 60 percent majority in the N.H. House and Senate is required to place Toll's measure before voters. In order to change the N.H. Constitution, voters would have to support it by a two-thirds majority.
Toll's legislative proposal is one of several pending before the N.H. Legislature concerning abortion rights.
Another bill, which Toll is co-sponsoring, would repeal a law that went into effect Jan. 1, prohibiting a health care provider from performing an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy except in the case of a medical emergency.
That law, called the Fetal Life Protection Act, included a requirement for an ultrasound before an abortion to determine the age of the fetus. Legislation now pending would specify that the ultrasound needs to be done only if the provider thinks the fetus may be at least 24 weeks old.
Meanwhile, pending measures that would restrict reproductive rights include one to allow the biological father to petition the court for an injunction prohibiting a pregnant woman from having an abortion. Another would bar abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat.