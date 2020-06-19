Even as businesses across the state continue to reopen, local mental-health agencies say it’s unlikely they’ll fully return to in-person visits anytime soon.
And with a majority of clients having successfully adapted to telehealth services, several area providers say they don’t want to take the risk of reopening and further spreading COVID-19.
“We do not have any date for when we will reopen, and probably won’t open until we see a sharp decline in any new cases of [COVID-19] in this region,” Gary Barnes, executive director of Maps Counseling Services in Keene and Peterborough, said in an email.
Until then, Barnes said, he is developing guidelines for a safe reopening, including mandatory face masks, sanitizing and hand washing in between every session, as well as screening people for symptoms.
Maps switched to remote services in March. Clinicians are offering counseling sessions from their homes, mostly through video conferencing.
Prior to the pandemic, Barnes said telehealth was used on a very limited basis, but now he envisions its being used as a standard approach from here on. “... it has been a godsend for those who are unable to travel or have physical limitations,” he said. “I see it as a wonderful resource in the winter when weather conditions may make it difficult for clients to drive.”
But about 20 percent of the people Maps serves can’t use telehealth because they have inadequate Internet service, improper equipment or just aren’t comfortable with therapy online.
Clinicians can call people instead of video conferencing, but Barnes said a majority of those who aren’t using online methods have halted their sessions until they can meet with providers face to face.
“The impact on our clients’ mental health has been significant, and at times severe,” he said. “Social isolation is profoundly harmful, exacerbating depression and substance abuse.”
The video software Maps uses for telehealth is secure and compliant with HIPAA, a federal law that contains patient privacy provisions, so that clients’ medical information won’t be disclosed.
Monadnock Family Services in Keene also plans to stay mostly remote for now. But the agency has started offering patients who don’t do well with telehealth the option to have an outdoor session, according to Executive Director Phil Wyzik.
“What we are finding in our clients is that many people are really happy with telehealth and telephone contact, and they are doing OK, but for some, the old face-to-face services are needed,” he said.
Clients will be met outdoors by their provider, Wyzik explained, and privacy will be maintained during these sessions. No particular setting has been established for this, but he said generally sessions are held in a park, walking trail or other public place.
The staff member will decide what type of conversation is possible outside, Wyzik explained, and would never start a therapy conversation if other people were in earshot.
“This is the next step of many steps that still has to happen as the pandemic and our reaction to it unfolds over time,” he said. “If there is resurgence [of the disease] in our community, we may need to make adjustments ... we’re going to be dealing with this for a while.”
Unlike Maps, Monadnock Family Services has had staff members continue working in the office because they don’t have the capacity to do everything remotely.
That includes working with clients who need on-site medication injections for substance-use disorders or who are in domestic-violence situations. But employees who can work from home are doing so, Wyzik said previously.
Monadnock Peer Support in Keene has launched a task force — made up of staff and clients — to figure out how and when it should reopen, according to Executive Director Peter Starkey.
The reopening will be in phases, he said, and he hopes to have staff back in the office in the next few weeks to clean and organize.
The agency has had all of its employees working from home since March.
Similar to Maps, Monadnock Peer Support is using both video and telephone communication. Schedules and call-in information for peer-support groups are posted on the agency’s website and Facebook page.
Starkey said the agency’s telehealth services will continue when it reopens, as having peer-support groups online has grown participation by 500 percent — from 75 to about 400 people — since March.
“All of this remote stuff ... it’s pushed us years into the future when it comes to delivery of service,” he said, “and what I’d hate to happen is to lose that momentum and lose that access and equity, especially as a rural area.”