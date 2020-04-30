With long sunny days and warm weather approaching, summer camps in the Monadnock Region and beyond face two main questions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The first is whether to open for the season. The second is, if camps do open, what health and safety measures will they need to put in place?
Regarding the first question, many local camp directors say they’re taking a wait-and-see approach, anticipating guidance soon from state and federal agencies. However, they’re optimistic, and are already chewing on the second question.
“Like everybody else, we’re waiting for the go-ahead from the New Hampshire government that it’s safe to proceed, and if so, what parameters they feel we need to implement,” Daniel Smith, chief executive officer of the Keene Family YMCA, said Tuesday.
That same day, Chris Emond, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, spoke to the state’s Reopening Task Force about the importance of letting summer camps open, along with the challenges they’ll contend with.
If summer camps are allowed, those run by the Keene Family YMCA and other organizations will have to decide how to manage common practices to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as social distancing and frequent hand-washing, Smith said. In addition, social distancing would affect how many camp spots are offered, he noted.
“How you shrink group sizes and maintain social distancing is all fine and good when you’re outside, but when it’s time to move indoors because of a thunderstorm, you have to consider whether your indoor space is also capable of accommodating social distancing,” he explained.
In an update posted April 22 on Camp Spofford’s website, Executive Director Dan Syvertsen wrote that the organization’s summer programming doesn’t begin until the last week of June, and family camp, youth camp and adventure day camp don’t start until the week of July 4. Therefore, “we believe it is prudent to wait and see what the next couple months hold for all of us,” he wrote.
“I hope that we will be open, we are preparing to run camp differently than normal to protect the health of our guests, campers and staff,” he wrote.
Syvertsen said in a phone interview Tuesday that the camp must also consider the safety of the local community in its plans for this summer, as the camp brings in many children and families from out of state.
“What we’re trying to emphasize is, locally our priority is the health and safety of three groups of people,” he said. “The guests and campers who come to camp, we want to make sure we provide them with a safe place; our staff who come for the whole summer, we need to keep safe; and the third one is the community.”
However, he said canceling the summer season would be crushing to Camp Spofford — not only financially, but to staff and camper morale.
“The most devastating piece of this is if we don’t get to provide summer camp for kids and our families,” he said. “Camp plays such a vital role in a child’s development. As a family camp, we also play a vital role in family relationships.”
Reagan Messer, executive director of MoCo Arts, said the organization’s summer camps are slated to start June 22, but the nine weeks of programming that follow are still a question.
MoCo staff have come up with 13 big-idea plans for summer camps, and each of those plans can be broken into multiple options depending on governmental direction, he explained.
For example, if the number of people who can participate in public gatherings is still limited, is there a way to stream online camp sessions that wouldn’t run the whole day? Another option would be to decrease group sizes by splitting day camp into two sessions, he said.
“For us, it’s the question of what does summer look like, and how do we continue to provide arts education and connection to family and our students,” he said.
In leading up to the summer camping season, several organizations have changed their registration policies due to the pandemic.
People are still being encouraged to register their children for sports camps and the Kids on Campus program at Keene State College, but payments aren’t being accepted at this time. Those who have already paid will be refunded if the camp is canceled, according to an update posted on the college’s athletics page.
“Like the athletic camps, we are moving ahead with plans for Kids on Campus this summer, with a focus on how to keep children safe and healthy. Our GoSTEM programs for middle and high school aged girls have been postponed until summer 2021, but all other camps are taking reservations. We are no longer accepting registration payment until we receive confirmation about how the summer will move forward,” college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte wrote in an email Friday.
At the Orchard School in East Alstead, interested families are being asked to register their kids for summer camp, according to Eleanor Elbers, director of the day camp and children’s programs at the school. However, school officials aren’t asking for payment yet because it would be irresponsible at this time, she said.
“If the state lifts the stay home order, camps/care will run for 5 weeks,” she wrote in an April 22 post on the school’s website. “No commitment is needed at this time.”
Terri Peck, child care licensing director, will provide the date for when the school’s summer camps will open, if they do, on May 15, Elbers wrote. That date will likely be in late June or early July, she noted.
Meanwhile, at Stonewall Farm in Keene, Executive Director Julie Davenson said she’s hopeful farm staff can run some variation of the summer camp program, and they’re exploring several scenarios to do so.
“Children will be coming to camp after a significant disruption to their school and family routines,” she said in an email Tuesday. “We hope our camp can bring a sense of normalcy, social interaction and emotional support in a safe and healthy outdoor environment.”
As for Camp Takodah in Richmond, Artie Lang, executive director of the Cheshire YMCA, said registrations for the overnight camp have been solid, and the program was about 90 percent full before COVID-19’s arrival. However, he said the organization has modified its refund policy so that, if at any point someone isn’t comfortable attending camp this summer due to the pandemic, they’ll receive a full refund. As of late last week, he said, the camp had seen a net loss of just five campers due to withdrawn registrations.
Lang said he really hopes to hold some version of Camp Takodah this summer — “kids need it more than ever this year.”