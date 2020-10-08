Local law enforcement officers are once again going scruffy for a good cause through the annual Beards for Bucks-Razorless for a Reason campaign.
During the month of October, officers grow out their facial hair to raise money for New Hampshire's Child Advocacy Centers. These centers, including the one in Keene, coordinate age-appropriate investigatory interviews in child-abuse cases, as well as services to support these children.
Officers who participate in Beards for Bucks donate a registration fee and also encourage people to donate to Child Advocacy Centers across the state.
Participating officers include those with the Alstead, Chesterfield, Charlestown, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Walpole and Winchester police departments, along with the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office, according to the campaign's webpage.
There are also ways for female officers to get in on the act. For example, Alstead police Cpl. Wendy Rawling is dyeing strips of her hair for the money she collects: As noted on the Alstead Police Department's Facebook page, "More dollars = More colors!" As of Thursday evening, her online fundraising page had already hit $485, well past her $250 target.
Links for fundraising pages are available at www.cac-nh.org/beards-for-bucks/. Or, as the Keene Police Department said in a news release, "if you see a fuzzy version of your favorite Keene Police Officer, inquire with them on how you can donate towards a very important cause."