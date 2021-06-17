The N.H. Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) has awarded $1.3 million in tax credits to three local organizations for projects it says will reduce housing insecurity and help small businesses.
The credits, which businesses can purchase and use to reduce their state tax obligations, are part of a $5 million disbursement that CDFA, a state agency, announced Tuesday.
Hundred Nights Inc. in Keene and Southwestern Community Services, which runs social welfare programs in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, are among the 21 organizations awarded tax credits, according to a CDFA news release. The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene will also receive credits.
"Organizations awarded Tax Credit resources have demonstrated a strong commitment to their communities — in the midst of uncertainty and significant challenges — that speaks to the resiliency and vibrancy of the Granite State," CDFA Executive Director Katy Easterly Martey said in the release.
Southwestern Community Services, which has offices in Keene and Claremont, will receive $475,000 in tax credits for a neighborhood revitalization program in the Elm City, according to the CDFA news release.
That project, "21 in 21," involves rehabilitating and weatherizing 21 homes near Patricia T. Russell Park rented at affordable rates, Keene Mayor George Hansel announced in a news release Wednesday. The tax-credit proceeds will be combined with other funds to invest at least $50,000 into each property, with the entire project totaling $1 million, he said.
Hundred Nights, which operates a homeless shelter on Lamson Street, was awarded $750,000 in tax credits to help build a 48-bed shelter and housing resource center on Water Street. That project, which still requires approval from the city's Historic District Commission and Planning Board, is estimated to cost around $5.5 million, Sara Barrett, a development professional working with Hundred Nights, told Cheshire County commissioners Wednesday. (The three commissioners voted unanimously that morning to back the organization's request for federal grants to support that project.)
The Hannah Grimes Center was also awarded $74,575, according to the CDFA release. The proceeds from selling those credits will go toward hiring consultants to help the organization improve several key operations, including its marketing and fundraising strategies as well as its leadership approach, Executive Director Mary Ann Kristiansen said.
"Hannah Grimes has been growing steadily over the years," she said. "... It's an opportunity for us to go back and look at the capacity that all of that is sitting on."
In addition to the tax-credit disbursement, CDFA is giving $10,000 to Monadnock Economic Development Corp. as part of a larger award to each of the 10 regional development corporations in New Hampshire, CDFA spokeswoman Melissa Latham said Wednesday.