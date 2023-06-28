“Today is one of the greatest days we have in this duniya (life),” said Dr. Ahmad Alabbadi, as he delivered the Eid al-Adha sermon to roughly 25 local Muslims who had congregated for a prayer meeting at Oriental Rug Works in Keene on Wednesday morning.
“This is the core day of Hajj,” said Alabbadi, who is a dentist in the area.
Eid al-Adha, or “feast of sacrifice,” is an annual commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son, Ismail. On this day, Muslims all over the world, who can afford to, slaughter livestock such as a cow, goat or sheep as a symbolic remembrance of the prophet’s sacrifice. The holiday also marks the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijja, during which Muslims try to perform the Hajj.
Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam, and a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are able, to visit the Ka’bah, which is a shrine in the heart of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city in Islam.
“On this day, we ask Allah to grant us all hasanat (credit for good deeds), forgive all our sins,” Alabbadi said as he spoke to a multicultural Muslim crowd, with people from countries including Pakistan, India, Jordan, Afghanistan and Egypt.
“Yesterday we spent the day praying to indicate the unity of Muslims in all nations,” Keene resident Maha Noor, who is originally from Egypt, told The Sentinel. “Those who are in Mecca pray, and the others fast in solidarity."
Noor noted that Islamic festivals such as Eid al-Adha are celebrated more elaborately and with much more gusto in Egypt.
“More people come to prayers since it is a predominantly Islamic country … There is also vacation,” she added.
After the prayer concluded, most people in the crowd stood in smaller groups, chatting and wishing each other an "Eid Mubarak" ("blessed Eid"). Suhail Bhatti, who owns the Key Road rug store, was scuttling around the shop, personally greeting the congregants.
“This was all last minute. We decided to hold the prayer meet two or three days ago,” Bhatti said. He holds prayers for Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr — another annual Islamic festival celebrated in the spring — at his rug store almost every year, he noted.
Among those in the crowd was Noor’s 15-year-old son Habib Ali.
“Islam teaches me about peace and gathering and about sticking with your ways, always being kind and respectful,” he said, recounting his Islamic values on what many in the congregation described as the "biggest” day in Islam.
At one end of the rug store, a table was laid out with sweet refreshments as a quick celebration.
Dr. Maryam Gul, a nephrologist at Cheshire Medical Center, opened a box of a traditional Pakistani sweet her brother brought from Islamabad when he visited recently. Her husband, Dr. Haris Bilal, held their three-year-old daughter, Zoya, in his arms, and scrolled through his phone to find a photo of a cow his family back in Pakistan had been preparing to sacrifice.
“They will sacrifice it tomorrow,” he said.
“And look at this. This is my sister’s animal,” he said, showing another photo of a cow his sister was rearing and chuckling at its funny nickname, "Babloo."
After the barely hour-long celebration, most residents returned to work and hoped to continue celebrations with their loved ones later in the day. For several, the day would focus on togetherness, sharing meals with friends and family and reaffirming their Islamic values.
For Bhatti, though, the plan was, “Nothing! Just going back to work!” he exclaimed.
