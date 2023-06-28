“Today is one of the greatest days we have in this duniya (life),” said Dr. Ahmad Alabbadi, as he delivered the Eid al-Adha sermon to roughly 25 local Muslims who had congregated for a prayer meeting at Oriental Rug Works in Keene on Wednesday morning.

20230629-LOC-EIDalADHA-2

Dr. Ahmad Alabbadi of Keene leads Eid al-Adha prayer at Oriental Rug Works in Keene Wednesday morning. After the 8 a.m. prayer, many people went off to work or traveled throughout the region to celebrate the festival with family or fellow members of the Muslim community.
20230629-LOC-EIDalADHA-6C

Suhail Bhatti greets Aizaz Ali after Eid al-Adha prayer Wednesday morning at Bhatti's shop, Oriental Rug Works in Keene. Bhatti hosted Friday prayer for local Muslims at his shop in the past, and decided earlier this week to hold Wednesday's prayer for community members. 

Mrinali Dhembla can be reached at mdhembla@keenesentinel.com, or at 603-355-8559.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.