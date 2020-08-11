With the September state primary and November general election approaching, area municipal clerks are reporting notable increases in requests for absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By September 2016, the last presidential election year, the city of Keene sent out 185 absentee ballots, City Clerk Patricia Little said. This year — and a month earlier in the election season — that figure has already more than tripled.

"We took a look today," she said. "We're at about 700."

She said the city has brought in five additional people — one employee from another department and four election officials — to help with the added load.

In an April 10 memorandum issued by N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner and N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, concerns about COVID-19 are listed as a valid reason to vote absentee. Normally, absentee voting in New Hampshire is limited to particular circumstances, including employment conflicts, physical absence from one’s place of residence or disability.

Town clerks in other local communities are also reporting spikes. According to Swanzey Town Clerk Ron Fontaine, the town has fulfilled about 200 requests so far, and he expects that number to continue rising. In a non-virus year, he said, the town can expect between 100 and 150 absentee ballot requests.

Fontaine added that precautions are being taken to ensure that the polls are safe for those who do wish to vote in person, such as giving each voter a pen.

Other communities are implementing similar precautions, including fresh pens for each voter, as well as requiring that masks be worn, social distancing be observed and hand sanitizer be placed throughout the polling place.

As in Keene and Swanzey, Hinsdale Town Clerk Julie Seymour said her office has also been getting more absentee ballot requests than usual. As of Monday, she said, the town had received about 50.

"I don't think I've ever had 50," she said.

She didn't immediately know what previous years' absentee ballot counts were, but said she feels her office is prepared to handle the increase.

Walpole, too, is seeing an uptick, according to Town Clerk Sandra Smith.

She noted that a number of voters have already turned in their ballots, but those can't be counted until Election Day.

Both Smith and Little said they are encouraging anyone who is uncomfortable with voting in person to request an absentee ballot.

"People should take advantage of the opportunity," Little said. "Don’t be concerned about our inability to get requests out. It’s heavy, but we’re keeping up with it."