Two local men have been indicted in an alleged armed robbery June 23 on Roxbury Street in Keene.
Anthony Giargiari, 30, of Keene, and Nicholas Rockwell, 28, of Winchester, are both charged with robbery and burglary. Giargiari is also charged with criminal threatening.
The charges are all felonies.
Prosecutors allege Giargiari and Rockwell entered a home on Roxbury Street and demanded money from a resident, identified in court documents as R.F., while at least one of them brandished a gun.
The criminal threatening charge alleges Giargiari pointed a handgun at another person, identified as K.P., on the same day.
Police arrested the two men the following day, Keene police said in a news release at the time. No one was injured, police said.
A Cheshire County grand jury handed up the indictments late last month. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.