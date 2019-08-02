A local man was sentenced to prison time last week after admitting to assaulting a child and to helping force open a safe of stolen guns.
Earlier this year, according to police, Eric T. Wojcik, 30, dragged a 6-year-old girl he knew up the stairs of a house in Winchester, threw her onto a bed, choked her and threatened to kill her.
In a separate case, police alleged Wojcik in November 2017 helped another man break open a safe full of guns that had been stolen from a home in Northfield, Mass.
The other man admitted to the burglary in an interview with Brattleboro police later that month, according to an affidavit written by Hinsdale Police Chief Todd A. Faulkner.
Wojcik pleaded guilty July 26 in Cheshire County Superior Court to four felony charges of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, felony and misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor criminal threatening.
The two unrelated cases were resolved at the same time through a plea deal.
Wojcik was sentenced to two to five years in N.H. State Prison. He will be credited for 142 days served. An additional prison sentence of three to six years is suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior.
He was ordered to pay restitution of $1,500 on one of the stolen-property charges.
Court documents list both Winchester and Hinsdale addresses for Wojcik. He had been held without bail since his arrest March 7.