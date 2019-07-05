A Hinsdale man arrested in West Virginia in March on New Hampshire child-pornography charges now faces 15 felony charges.
Late last month, a Cheshire County grand jury indicted Gary A. Coonrod, 46, on 15 charges of possession of child sexual abuse images.
The charges allege that Coonrod possessed 15 explicit images of children in March.
Coonrod was apprehended March 12 in Charleston, W.V., hours after Hinsdale police announced they were seeking the public’s help in finding him. An arrest warrant for five counts of possession of child sex abuse images had been issued that day, according to the release.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt but a means of charging someone with a crime.