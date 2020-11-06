The Colonial Theatre in Keene and the Peterborough Players were awarded funding as part of a state relief fund targeting live performance venues facing revenue losses due to COVID-19.
The two were among 38 New Hampshire organizations receiving money from the Live Venue Relief Program, funded by $12 million from the federal CARES Act.
The Players were awarded $169,503 and The Colonial $152,956, the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery said Thursday.
The Players announced in April it was canceling its popular summer season due to COVID-19 and did not plan a winter season this year.
The Colonial said in June that, instead of reopening at a limited capacity, it made more economic sense to close until later next year and to focus instead on expediting its planned expansion and renovation project.