As New Hampshire’s tally of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, area hospitals are working to stay ahead of the public health crisis while the Monadnock Region’s patient numbers are still low.
“The longer there is a delay of the surge getting here, it puts us in a better position to handle it,” said Dr. Don Caruso, president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. “Right now, I’d say I’m cautiously optimistic.”
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate has ramped up its bed capacity to 115 — more than double what it usually handles — according to Caruso. Any of the beds can be used for COVID-19 patients, he noted.
Patient capacity has also been expanded at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, said President and CEO Cyndee McGuire, with the number of beds increasing from 25 to 40. As at Cheshire Medical, McGuire said any bed is available for patients of the viral respiratory disease.
The amount of equipment then needed to care for those patients depends on their condition, both McGuire and Caruso said. Some people may need only oxygen support, while others may require a ventilator.
The novel coronavirus — like other contagious respiratory illnesses — is spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing or by touching surfaces that have been contaminated.
In severe cases, patients can develop pneumonia or have multi-organ failure, requiring them to receive extra oxygen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says older people and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of serious complications.
Caruso said Cheshire Medical has 27 ventilators right now, when typically it has between eight and 10. The hospital has also turned some other equipment — such as anesthesia machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines — into ventilators.
Laura Gingras, spokeswoman for Monadnock Community Hospital, said the hospital is working with the N.H. Hospital Association and state partners on its surge planning, so the number of ventilators it has is not “static.”
But she said the hospital feels it has an adequate amount for its needs.
If either hospital were to hit maximum capacity or run out of the equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients, McGuire and Caruso said any additional patients would be transferred to another hospital that has room.
For those who can be discharged, but may need some additional care, such as respite care to continue to monitor their symptoms, McGuire noted the new N.H. National Guard care site — slated to open Friday at Keene State College — can be used.
Caruso said Cheshire Medical Center is working to stock up on supplies, with the Strategic National Stockpile — the nation’s repository of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency — apparently having run out.
“Right now, we have been told all of the [national] stockpile has been disbursed, so we will continue to work with Dartmouth-Hitchcock to use any supplies available so that when we get the full surge [of patients], we have enough on hand,” Caruso said.
As of Thursday, Cheshire Medical had treated four people for COVID-19, three of whom were still receiving care, Caruso said.
McGuire declined to say how many coronavirus patients the hospital has treated to date, but at least one patient has tested positive, according to a March 25 news release from the hospital.
COVID-19 testing at either hospital is recommended by a clinician. A patient calls their provider, discusses any symptoms, and the provider determines if they should be tested.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has guided hospitals to prioritize testing for health care workers, first responders and inpatients at risk of developing symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath.
McGuire said the Peterborough hospital has administered more than 100 COVID-19 tests.
Cheshire Medical spokesman Matthew Barone declined to say how many tests the Keene hospital had given to date, saying the hospital is aligning with Dartmouth-Hitchcock protocols, without elaborating further, and Caruso did not know the number during an interview Thursday.
Regarding personal protective equipment, both hospital officials said they feel well-stocked.
The two hospitals have asked for community donations of surgical masks and N95 masks, which fit more tightly on the face. Local volunteers have also made and donated fabric masks, McGuire noted, which can be washed and reused.
All workers in direct patient care are using personal protective equipment, according to McGuire and Caruso, including gloves and N95 masks. PAPR masks — a powered, air-purifying respirator used to safeguard workers against contaminated air — are also used when needed.
“We feel very good about where we are right now,” McGuire said.
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital spokesman Gina Pattison said in an email Wednesday the hospital feels it has “adequate supplies.”
“However, since we don’t know how many people will get sick, we cannot say for sure that this will always be the case,” Pattison said. ”We are and will continue to use all supplies responsibly.”
She did not respond to a list of questions from a reporter Thursday.
As of that morning, the state health department had recorded eight COVID-19 cases among Cheshire County residents, in Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
But even with patient volume seemingly low for now, McGuire and Caruso said following the guidance of Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order is critical to curb the virus’ spread.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a news conference Wednesday that all Granite Staters should assume the virus is circulating where they live, as people with milder symptoms are not being tested and could still transmit the virus.
“Staying home is the best thing people should do,” McGuire said. “We should not be complacent because there isn’t a high volume [of known COVID-19 cases] here right now ... we anticipate that could happen.”