After nearly two months of postponing nonessential surgeries and procedures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, area hospitals plan to gradually resume those that are time-sensitive.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, as well as all other affiliates of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System, is preparing to start offering elective procedures, surgeries and ambulatory visits again within the next two weeks, the Lebanon-based health system said Monday.
People who had nonessential appointments or procedures pushed back in March and April will be contacted by their hospital to reschedule, according to a news release.
Meanwhile, Monadnock Community Hospital will begin phasing in procedures and appointments based on the state’s guidance, the Peterborough hospital announced Monday.
“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 and caring for those in our community who may be impacted by COVID-19 remains our top priority,” President and CEO Cyndee McGuire said in a news release. “We remain committed to protecting our patients and staff through ongoing vigilance as we navigate through what may be our new normal in health care delivery.”
The decisions by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and Monadnock Community Hospital to resume these services stem from the latest guidance Gov. Chris Sununu issued Friday, permitting hospitals to do so after advising them in March to suspend nonessential procedures to conserve limited personal protective equipment for COVID-19 patients.
Sununu’s new guidance says providers restarting these services should continuously monitor their numbers of intensive and non-intensive care beds; the volume of personal protective equipment, ventilators and medication; and how many trained staff they have to treat all patients.
“Based on local assessments of the conditions in the communities they serve regarding levels of hospitalization and overall capacity, health system leaders may make the determination of when to begin the phasing in of time sensitive health care services,” the guidance says.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced a similar easing of restrictions in his state Monday, allowing outpatient clinic appointments and surgeries to resume, given providers meet a long list of requirements.
At the brink of the global pandemic’s arrival in New Hampshire earlier this year, state health officials were predicting a surge of nearly 2,000 hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, according to a report in March by the Union Leader.
But as of Tuesday, the total number of people who had been hospitalized for the viral disease was 295, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest data show, with 115 currently listed as inpatients.
And despite the earlier forecasts of a surge, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock news release says its campuses have seen a “relatively steady” number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Across the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system, including at Cheshire Medical, hospitals had an average of 10 COVID-19 inpatients daily in April, the release says.
“COVID cases around the region appear to be plateauing, and current projections show that — if current social distancing and other mitigation measures continue in place — any surge that may come will be below levels originally forecast,” the release says.
Monadnock Community Hospital has also seen a lower patient volume than anticipated, spokeswoman Laura Gingras said in an email Tuesday.
She declined to say how many COVID-19 patients the hospital has treated, but said it has “not seen nearly as many patients as what was originally predicted” for both inpatient and outpatient care.
Both local hospitals will continue to implement strict visitation guidelines during this time, according to their spokespeople.
Visitation at Monadnock Community Hospital has been limited to one visitor for delivery patients, emergency-department patients, oncology patients, inpatients and people receiving infusions since March.
At Cheshire Medical Center, one visitor is allowed for delivery patients, end-of-life care and for children.
Phone and video calls are still strongly encouraged over in-person visits for both hospitals.