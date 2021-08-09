In an effort to provide transparency between health care providers and their patients, the federal government this year started requiring hospitals nationwide to post a list of prices on their websites.
But more than seven months since they were supposed to show these figures, a recent report shows a majority of facilities in the United States and in New Hampshire were not complying, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
And while the report’s author, the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate, said the missing numbers are a disservice to patients, local hospital officials said they thought the figures they’d posted complied.
“We believed, or were intending to, comply with the law based on our price-compare tool,” said Dan Gross, chief financial officer of Cheshire Medical Center.
Starting on Jan. 1, all hospitals across the United States were supposed to provide — in an online, searchable way — their rates for 300 common services, like X-rays and lab tests, as well as the amount hospitals are willing to accept in cash and their negotiated rates with insurers.
The aim of the regulation — instituted by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — is to give patients an opportunity not only to see how much procedures and appointments will cost ahead of time, but also to compare those costs to other hospitals and health care providers to ensure they get the best deal.
“We, as consumers, now, for the first time ever, are no longer going to be blindsided to the prices,” said Cynthia Fisher, founder and chairwoman of Patient Rights Advocate, and one of the report’s authors. “... When we get prices, health care is going to be a heck of a lot simpler. We all know how to shop, we just have not been provided the information.”
Hospitals that don’t comply face a fine of up to $300 per day, though President Joe Biden is working to increase that figure to better hold them accountable.
A spokesperson with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said before hospitals receive a fine, they will be sent a written warning outlining the specific violations. The agency began issuing these letters in April, according to the spokesperson.
Hospitals have 90 days after the letter is received to address the violations before being fined.
The Patient Rights Advocate report, published in July, found that only 28 hospitals (or nearly 6 percent) of the 500 surveyed were in compliance between May 15 and July 8.
In New Hampshire, the only hospitals meeting the requirement were Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and Exeter Hospital.
Noncompliance could mean the hospital doesn’t have any figures posted at all or that it’s just missing one or two.
On Brattleboro Memorial’s site, for example, there is a price-estimator tool — one of the requirements — that allows patients to select the type of service they are expecting to receive and their insurance provider, including Medicaid and Medicare. If a patient does not have insurance, they can select that as well to view the out-of-pocket cost.
The report says Brattleboro is missing the following mandated information: the highest and lowest rates the hospital has with insurers, a list of services and a machine-readable list (usually an Excel sheet) of all the hospital’s payers and plans, as well as discounted cash prices.
Andre Bissonnette, chief financial officer of Brattleboro Memorial, said the hospital interpreted the regulation as “either, or,” meaning that it had to post either the price-comparison tool or the machine-readable file, but not both.
“The understanding is that this meets the letter of the regulation ... [and] I think this is actually pretty patient friendly,” he said.
The hospital plans to post the remaining figures on its site, according to Bissonnette, though he didn’t have an exact date as of Thursday.
However, he argued that the price-estimator tool — which he said Brattleboro Memorial posted on the website within the first first weeks of January — is the most helpful to patients, and that, to his knowledge, there have been “no complaints” about the information available on the hospital’s website.
Brattleboro had not received any notice or fine from the federal government for its noncompliance as of Friday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
In Keene, Cheshire Medical Center — as well as the other hospitals within the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system — was also considered noncompliant, according to the report.
The hospital’s website is missing the negotiated minimum and maximum rates with insurers and a machine-readable list of all the hospital’s payers and plans.
Like Brattleboro, a price-comparison tool is available in the ”patient portal” for patients, which was also posted in January, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
And again, similar to Brattleboro, Gross, the CFO, said Cheshire Medical thought the information on its site was “the most helpful thing we could do for patients.”
He added that the hospital wasn’t sure if it could post negotiated rates with insurers on its website, since those contracts “traditionally” contain confidentiality clauses.
But even if all of the information required was posted, Gross said hospital pricing isn’t that cut and dry.
“There could be complications or other factors that come into play, and really understanding the patient’s current state is pretty important ... and so all the price estimating would not be helpful if it was deemed clinically unnecessary,” Gross said.
As of Friday, the hospital had also not received a fine or notice of noncompliance, according to Atwell. Still, Gross said Cheshire Medical plans to post the remaining information on its website by mid-August.
“I think the helpful part for consumers, for patients, is what we are already doing,” Gross said. “Posting the actual negotiated rates, that may end up being confusing for patients instead of helpful, [but] we’re still going to do it.”
Monadnock Community Hospital did not make anyone available for an interview for this article.