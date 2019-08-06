Just shy of 20 minutes before the first shots were fired, a manifesto decrying “ethnic replacement” and a so-called “invasion” by Latino immigrants was posted on the Internet.
After 22 people were killed in Saturday’s massacre in El Paso, Texas, the white nationalist motivations detailed in a screed shared online — which authorities believe was posted by the assailant — have raised additional evidence of social media’s role in radicalization and questions on how to keep communities safe.
8chan — an anonymous online message board where manifestos were distributed almost immediately before the Christchurch, New Zealand, and El Paso shootings — had been part of a new frontier for white nationalism recruitment until it was shut down Monday.
While the site remained operational after Christchurch — where the first of two mosque shootings was live-streamed, and the video, along with the manifesto, was repeatedly shared in the March attack’s aftermath — the backlash from El Paso brought an end to it Monday after its creator, Fredrick Brennan, called for it to be taken down.
But the recruiting tactics that proved effective on 8chan as well as other sites still pose a challenge for those who aim to stand up against hate.
Celia Rabinowitz, co-interim director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College and dean of the Mason Library, said the center is looking for ways to better address hate rhetoric online and how it can spill over the screen in the community.
A key difference Rabinowitz noted between modern media like 8chan and older, more underground methods of communication lies in how recruitment can take place out in the open.
Rather than having to network and know another extremist on the inside, Rabinowitz said, logging online and sharing outlandish memes anonymously can be far more effective, particularly under 8chan’s ostensible brand of unfettered free speech.
“So it attracted sort of extremists in the broadest sense of the term — people who wanted some place to be able to say anything that they wanted to say,” she said.
Since 8chan was decentralized and had no moderation on the different message boards before its server host, Cloudshare, pulled the plug Monday, the groups that gravitated the most toward the forum — particularly political discussions under the “/pol/” board — bent toward misogyny and racism, according to Rabinowitz.
“People can find and read [these forums], and there’s no filter there, meaning, there’s no critique there, right?” Rabinowitz said Monday. “Somebody who is vulnerable enough or naive enough to simply understand what they’re reading has an easy way [to become radicalized], and once they’re attached, there are then mechanisms that can be put into place to pull that person in underneath, if you want to put it that way.”
The manifesto believed to have been by the El Paso shooter went to great lengths to praise the manifesto preceding the Christchurch shootings and the livestream. The screed even dedicated a whole subsection to the expected media reaction to Saturday’s shooting and how other white nationalists should approach “fake news.”
“This is what happens when the mainstream media becomes too controlled and too corporate — people go to any alternative,” Vincent Moore, a rising senior in Keene State College’s journalism program, said of the appeal the message boards held over people — including, at one point, himself.
Moore said he dabbled in reading 4chan before starting his freshman year at Keene State, but eventually found the free-wheeling, anti-politically-correct banter to be crossing the line into full-blown bigotry.
“I think the danger there, for many people, is just the desensitizing, I guess, of everything,” Moore said Monday, while on his summer break up in Hanover. “... It was sort of like the last vestige of the Wild West of the Internet.”
On forums like 4chan and 8chan, Moore and Rabinowitz point out, users often write in highly ironic and hyperbolic terms in addition to posting the memes. Often, a new reader is brought to the site by clicking on a photo or link that looks funny, but actually signifies support for ethnic-based violence or expulsions, or anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, according to Rabinowitz.
“I think we view our role in the [Cohen] center, partly, to help people become aware of the context in which these things appear, and also to help people have a better understanding of why certain types of imagery may be used, and why certain types of language may be used — without necessarily pointing a finger at anybody or even insisting that’s why they were chosen and used — but to give people some tools,” she said.
She added that plans are in the works to use the Cohen Center’s space to host shorter sessions for students and other community members about what they’re seeing online, whether they know someone who is being radicalized, and how to know the difference between a credible source and a scam.
At the state and federal levels, these forums are monitored, and the N.H. Department of Justice plays a role, according to Kate Spiner, director of communications for the N.H. Office of the Attorney General.
Elizabeth Lahey, assistant attorney general in charge of the Civil Rights Unit, said in a statement that her team works with local police and the FBI to monitor forums and investigate threats in New Hampshire.
“Individuals who are the target of actual or threatened violence should always first report to their local law enforcement agency,” Lahey said. “In addition, they can file a Civil Rights Complaint available at www.doj.nh.gov or call 603-271-1181. All complaints are documented and reviewed should further action be required.”
Moore said he wants to be optimistic that more young men will realize how dangerous these forums are, but added that he has seen how skeptical many of those online remain of conventional institutions and notions of shared truth.
“It’s just scary to see how people could become so cult-like with so little to sway them,” he said. “... I wanna say I’m optimistic that, as people are raised in the digital age, [that they] will grow up to be smarter, or more responsible, but I’d be lying if I said I’m optimistic about anything.”