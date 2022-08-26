As the Sept. 13 state primary elections draw nearer, two local organizations are planning events in Keene and Peterborough to help voters get to know the candidates.
In Keene, a forum hosted by the Cheshire County Democratic Committee will take place Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at county hall in the former Cheshire County Courthouse, 12 Court St. The forum will feature Democratic candidates in contested N.H. House and N.H. Senate primary races.
The House candidates scheduled to speak include incumbent Paul Berch of Westmoreland, Renee Monteil of Keene and incumbent Amanda Elizabeth Toll of Keene. They are running for two seats in Cheshire District 15, covering Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Keene wards 1,3, 4, and 5, Surry, Walpole and Westmoreland. Other candidates expected are incumbent John Bordenet and Shaun Filiault, who are running for one seat in Cheshire District 7, which covers Keene’s Ward 2.
State Rep. Donovan Fenton and City Councilor Bobby Williams, who are running for the Democratic nomination in N.H. Senate District 10, which covers Keene and 14 other Monadnock Region towns, will follow, speaking for about an hour, said Mohammad Saleh, chair of the Cheshire County Democratic Committee.
Attendees must RSVP to reserve one of the 50 seats in county hall, Saleh said. People can watch the forum virtually by emailing info@cheshiredemocrats.org for a Zoom invitation.
“We’ve been excited [planning the forum],” Saleh said. “Our primary purpose is to inform the voters on their primary candidates’ backgrounds.”
Saleh said organizers are finalizing the format of the event and that those interested in attending can view updates on the Cheshire County Democratic Committee’s social media pages.
The Peterborough Town Library will host a debate Aug. 31 among the three Democratic candidates vying for two seats in the N.H. House in Hillsborough District 33, which covers Peterborough and Sharon. They are incumbent Peter Leishman, incumbent Ivy Vann and Jonah Wheeler, all of Peterborough.
The debate, the second “Peterborough Parley: Debate and Salon,” will be in partnership with media company GoMonadnock. Audience members will have the chance to ask the candidates questions in the final round of the debate.
Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos said people can find the first round of questions, which have been shared with the candidates, on GoMonadnock’s website, www.gomonadnock.com, on Aug. 30.
