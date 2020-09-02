Several Monadnock Region fire departments have been awarded a sum of more than $250,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants that department representatives say will provide much-needed assistance.
FEMA announced Friday that the Swanzey Fire Department will receive $107,367 as part of a $35.8 million round of funding from the agency’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program. The three-year grant will support the department’s recruitment and training efforts, according to a FEMA news release.
Swanzey will use the money to pay for advertising and staff time in an effort to hire 10 firefighters, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley. The SAFER grant will also fund physical examinations, training and outfitting for the recruits, Branley said.
He noted that the new hires would bolster the Swanzey Fire Department’s “call” staff, which Branley said comprises 35 to 40 volunteer firefighters who are paid for their part-time work. The department, which has only two full-time employees, has maintained those numbers in recent years but historically had more people in its volunteer corps, according to Branley.
“It’s constantly a struggle for a department that relies on volunteer members,” he said. “We think [the hires] will help improve our response times and the number of members we think will help respond to calls.”
The Swanzey Fire Department petitioned the town’s selectboard earlier this year to apply for a SAFER grant, according to Branley. The board still needs to officially accept the grant at a public hearing Sept. 9. Branley said he is confident it will.
FEMA also announced Friday that the Rindge Fire Department will receive $93,143 from its Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for portable radios and vehicle extrication equipment — one of 194 fire departments nationwide awarded AFG grants in a $36.5 million round of funding. The grant requires Rindge to contribute more than $4,000 for those purchases, according to the town’s director of public life and safety, Rickard Donovan.
Donovan said the department’s current radios are worn out after more than a decade of use and will cost about $60,000 to replace. The new radios are necessary to ensure Rindge firefighters can maintain contact while battling an active fire, he added.
“It’s extremely vital when you’re on a fire scene, especially a structure fire, when you have people inside in a hazardous position that you need to communicate with,” Donovan said.
The remainder of the funding will be used to purchase a new hydraulic rescue tool, often known as the “Jaws of Life,” that the fire department will use to rescue passengers trapped inside wrecked vehicles, according to Donovan. He said the department needed to upgrade its current tool, which was acquired in 2004.
“We’re upgrading that … so it can cut through the newer vehicles,” Donovan said. “It hasn’t been a problem yet, but it could as [car manufacturers] use harder metals.”
The Rindge Fire Department was also awarded $11,379 from FEMA’s AFG Supplemental funds on Aug. 5 that it can use to purchase personal protective equipment to protect staff members from COVID-19.
Donovan said the Rindge selectboard decided at its Aug. 26 public hearing to accept the grant, which the fire department will use to purchase medical gowns, protective masks, gloves and goggles.
The Keene Fire Department was awarded $44,161 for new PPE in the same round of AFG-S funding.The department plans to use that money to expand its supply of COVID-related equipment, including gloves, masks and eye protection, according to Fire Chief Mark Howard.
He said high demand for PPE following the coronavirus outbreak limited the fire department’s ability to maintain a cache of those supplies, which it typically intends to last two to three months, if necessary.
“We hope … that we can build on our inventory so if there’s a surge [of COVID-19], we can absorb it,” Howard said.
He added that the fire department is currently identifying PPE vendors and will be reimbursed by FEMA for its purchases.
Last month, the Keene Fire Department was awarded a separate grant from FEMA worth nearly $370,000 to buy new breathing equipment for firefighters.