LANGDON — Through next month, donations to a local nonprofit organization will be matched dollar for dollar.
Serving Cheshire and Sullivan counties and the surrounding towns, Fall Mountain Friendly Meals is an organization comprising two programs: the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, which operates two pantries, in Langdon and Charlestown, and Friendly Meals, serving food twice a week at the Alstead Town Hall and fire station.
Between hot meals at the town hall and Meals on Wheels deliveries, volunteers with Friendly Meals serve around 250 people every Tuesday and Thursday, according to director and co-founder Mary Lou Huffling.
Through July 31, all donations to Friendly Meals will be matched up to $10,000. Huffling said a similar campaign later this year will go toward the food shelf.
Three times a year, the donation match is offered by an area family that wishes to remain anonymous. Huffling said the family has contributed to the organization for nearly a decade.
Funds will go toward buying food for the hot meals and deliveries, Huffling said.
“They’re good, home-cooked meals, and they’re all cooked with love — cooked, served and delivered with love,” she added.
Donations can be addressed to Fall Mountain Friendly Meals and sent to P.O. Box 191, Alstead, NH 03602. Alternatively, people can personally deliver donations. They are accepted at the town hall and fire station in Alstead on Tuesdays and Thursdays before 1:30 p.m.
Donors can also drop off contributions at the food shelf at 122 Route 12A in Langdon on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.