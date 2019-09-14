It was a first day of school like many before it. Monadnock Region students donned their spiffiest new outfits and packed lunchboxes with care, appearing at bus stops and in school doorways that had been vacant for months.
But Gilsum resident Amy Farkas’ family had a different itinerary for that day: They went to the beach.
It’s become somewhat of an informal — and unintentional — tradition in recent years, Farkas said, prompted by dwindling good weather and the realization that the beach would be empty with the start of classes.
Farkas’ family can enjoy the luxury of a late-season midweek beach day because she teaches her children at home. And as August drifts into September, Farkas and her three kids — ages 14, 11 and 9 — might spend a morning kayaking or fishing before hitting the books in the afternoon, she said, squeezing those last few drops from a waning summer.
“We like to hold on to summer a little bit longer. ... Just because it’s so beautiful outside,” Farkas said, “and part of homeschooling is having the freedom of not having to be sitting in a desk.”
Imprecise numbers
Farkas’ family is one of a growing number nationally who opt to educate their children at home. The estimated number of homeschooled students in the United States nearly doubled between 1999 and 2016 to more than 1.6 million, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
But how many homeschoolers there are in New Hampshire is more difficult to pin down.
That’s because the state changed its requirements for families who homeschool in 2012, according to Heather Gage, director of the N.H. Department of Education’s division of learner support. Prior to the 2012-13 school year, families were required to notify the state, a private school or their local school district each year of their intent to homeschool. But now, families must send in that notification only once when they start their home education program, Gage said.
The data reported to the state now typically include only new notifications, but some families still send in a notification each year, further muddying the numbers, she said.
“I always tell people, do not use the state’s home education data to determine how many students are being home educated,” she said. “It just won’t tell you that.”
Even if the data were more precise, it would be extremely difficult to draw any meaningful conclusions — such as the reasons the number of homeschooled students might rise or decline — from the figures, Gage said.
With the change in law and existing rules around home education programs, the state has generally taken a relatively “hands-off” approach, Gage said. Under RSA 193-A, homeschooled students must be assessed every year using a standardized method of the family’s choice. But those evaluations don’t need to be submitted to any state official or agency, and there are no requirements for what subjects must be taught.
In 2017, state legislators proposed a new law to require more oversight for home education programs, which would have mandated parents submit those progress evaluations to local public or private school officials. The N.H. House of Representatives voted to kill the bill after Granite State homeschoolers testified overwhelmingly against it.
The state also doesn’t have any full-time staff dedicated to assisting or engaging families who want to start home education programs. But there are a number of other resources available in New Hampshire, Gage said, pointing to coalitions and networks for home educators across the state.
Farkas, who is a full-time home educator, is the Keene area representative for the N.H. Homeschooling Coalition, which provides information and resources to help parents get started, such as livestreamed videos on Facebook focusing on various aspects of homeschooling.
It’s not unusual for her to get calls from parents who want a firsthand perspective of what a typical day might look like as a home educator, she said.
“I try to help to get them connected to things across the state and also in this area,” Farkas said. “All those things are on the website, but sometimes people need help navigating that and just need to hear another voice and want to talk about [it].”
‘Prolonging childhood’
In a 2012 national survey of families who homeschool, 25 percent of respondents said their most important reason for doing so was concerns about school environments, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. A significant portion of respondents also reported being motivated by a dissatisfaction with the quality of other schools, or a desire to incorporate religious teachings into their children’s education.
The reasons for homeschooling among Monadnock Region families are similarly wide ranging.
For Nina Mackrain, a Jaffrey parent who teaches three of her four kids at home — the fourth not being old enough for school yet — part of the motivation was an interest in providing a more personalized learning plan for her children.
One of her sons attended kindergarten at a public school and enjoyed the experience, she said, but wasn’t challenged enough there. Homeschooling allows him to move at his own pace, and also for her to tailor her instruction to her children’s unique learning styles, she said.
Other parents, such as Leslie Burns of Chesterfield, may want their children to learn about themes and subjects they wouldn’t in a traditional public school. Burns has homeschooled all four of her children, with the three oldest now graduated and out on their own. She teaches online classes on the side and works part-time at night, she said.
“I sort of think about I’m training them for a triathlon — there’s a lot of different things that I’d like to cover and discuss,” Burns said. “And the local public school here was doing a great job at a marathon, but their hands were kind of tied when it came to issues of faith.”
Burns also wanted her kids to be exposed to elements of a “classical” education, such as Latin and logic, which she said wasn’t emphasized in the public school. That’s why her children have participated in Classical Conversations, a Christian homeschooling community focused on classical education that holds classes for homeschooled students once a week.
There used to be Classical Conversations groups in Spofford and Keene, but Burns and her daughter now travel to Massachusetts for the classes.
Farkas said part of her motivation was “prolonging childhood” for her kids. While she said it’s important for schools to address issues facing students today, she wanted her children to have the opportunity to focus on their education and not be “affected by the world so much.”
In the 2012 national survey, 91 percent of respondents rated concerns about school environments as important in their decision to homeschool.
“I remember hearing basically that back in the ’50s, that teachers’ biggest concerns were running in the hallways and chewing gum … And now, some of the biggest concerns are bullying and teenage pregnancy, drugs, suicide,” Farkas said. “... I just felt like, we’re in a position where I can stay home and help them focus on their education more, and we’re going to do that.”
A hybrid approach
The word “homeschool” might conjure images of students sitting at the kitchen table, diligently plugging away at math equations or poring over volumes of classic literature.
That scene could certainly describe some aspects of many families’ homeschooling experience, area parents said. But each home educator’s approach is unique, they said, and the tools available today go beyond books and paper.
For example, thanks to the Internet, home educators now have a wealth of resources at their fingertips, from free curriculum materials to online coursework. Farkas’ daughter, who is 14, takes French online, giving her the opportunity to learn from a native speaker, she said, while Burns’ daughter Riss, 12, takes math and language arts online.
For many families, tutoring groups and co-ops — typically groups of families that come together for classes or programs — are also a significant part of the homeschooling experience, area parents said. Mackrain, who is a full-time home educator, takes her children to a homeschool group at the Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge, which offers monthly educational events ranging from museum trips to visits from the local astronomy society.
Between that group, the Peterborough branch of Classical Conversations her children attend, and other area groups, there’s no shortage of events for her family to tap into, she said.
“There’s always at least something every week, and it’s pretty neat because we’ve gone to so many museums and stuff that we wouldn’t have been able to afford to go,” Mackrain said.
According to Mary Beth McQuaid, youth services librarian at the Rindge library, the homeschool group there has been running for about 14 years. In the past year or so, she said, its events have drawn as many as 50 participants.
It’s not uncommon for groups to start organically, said Farkas, who sends her children to a science co-op in Goffstown every two weeks. Families in the homeschooling community often get to know each other through area events and mutual connections, which can lead to informal instruction groups forming, she said.
“We don’t have as much in this area as they do in the bigger cities, and that’s true of really anything — shopping or what have you. But there are some things that exist here. There are support groups, there are networks, there are things out there, activities,” Farkas said. “You just have to find them and find what works for you.”
These kinds of groups — along with the wide range of extracurricular activities that many homeschooled children participate in — also provide important social opportunities for kids who are educated at home, parents said.
Burns’ daughter Riss also supplements her studies at home with a few classes at Chesterfield School, such as art, music and P.E. She said she enjoys spending time with her friends there, but she doesn’t think she’d be interested in attending public school full time.
“People are always asking me, why don’t you just do it? ... I think I like homeschooling better. Because you have a different teacher every year at the public school, so you don’t get to know the teacher, and you just move on after that,” Riss said. “I’ve found the thing I like most was that when I finish a subject, I can move straight on to the next one.”
Different kind of ‘pomp’
When Owen Burns graduated from high school last spring, all of his friends and family were there to commemorate the occasion.
Like many students across the Monadnock Region, he walked into the room to the tune of pomp and circumstance, dressed in a traditional graduation cap and gown.
But the ceremony didn’t take place in an auditorium or on a football field — it took place in his kitchen. And rather than being played by a school band or orchestra, the processional music was provided by the humming of his audience, with the lyrics to the children’s song, “My turtle swims sideways, your turtle swims upside down.”
Owen is now off at college studying engineering, his mom said, and like his two older brothers before him, he’s done well with the transition from homeschooling to higher education.
He even earned 100 percent on his first college calculus test, she said.
“So it does work,” Burns said. “It can work.”