Playgrounds, pools and parks that were filled with carefree kids this summer began to empty out this week as Monadnock Region students went back to school with backpacks and lunchboxes in hand.
Though classes began today or Tuesday in most area schools, Fuller Elementary in Keene — like other schools across the region — was already a flurry of activity long before students walked through the doors this morning.
Teachers and staff could be seen flitting back and forth through the halls Monday, finishing up last-minute tasks like adding labels to backpack hooks, putting the final touches on their classrooms and photocopying materials for the first day. For area educators, preparations for a new school year start long before the week — or even the month — that classes begin, Fuller staff said.
“There’s so much [to do]. The summer really isn’t long enough, so I start preparing right at the end of the school year,”said Danielle Lawrence, a 4th-grade teacher there.
Despite the perception that teachers “get the summer off,” the summer break to-do list is long, teachers said, from organizing classroom supplies to getting to know new students to catching up on educational research.
For many, the summer months are also an important time for reflection and retooling lesson plans and classroom practices, several Fuller teachers said. Educators might attend conferences, participate in professional development opportunities and use social media to see what other teachers are doing in their classrooms.
“Last year was my first year here, so I’m doing a lot of, what didn’t work so well, what do I need to change?” said 3rd-grade teacher Anne Pinard. “And whether it’s just the arrangement of the classroom or, you know, a unit or a lesson that I want to just rethink — it’s always in the back of your head.”
And it doesn’t necessarily get easier the longer a teacher is in the field. Julie Shaffer, who also teaches 3rd grade at Fuller, is going into her 21st year of teaching, but she says her summer workload hasn’t diminished over that time. She said she actually begins some of her planning for the upcoming year just after April vacation.
“The curriculum might be the same, but the kids are different,” Shaffer said. “... You never really do the same thing the same way twice, because depending on what your audience is, you kind of tweak it and make it more personal to their needs.”
While teachers are technically required to begin work only a few days before the start of classes — teachers in the Keene School District are contracted to work 187 days a year, with one day set aside for “opening the classroom” — starting earlier is both a labor of necessity and love.
“Thinking back when we were kids how anxious and excited you were before school starts, we feel the same way. So if we didn’t have everything in place as a teacher and have that on our side walking in the first day — it just kind of takes a lot of weight off your shoulders,” said 5th-grade teacher Bridget Lundin. “And you can truly just be there for the kids, and you don’t have to worry about any of the stuff that’s behind the scenes.”
Sometimes that labor of love also includes putting their own money into the preparations. In New Hampshire, 94 percent of public school teachers spent their own money on classroom supplies for the 2006-07 school year, spending an average of $344, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
It’s difficult to put a number on the hours they spend getting ready for the new year before the first week hits, the teachers said. Some choose to come in eight hours a day to power through getting their classroom put together, while others might come in for a few hours here and there.
Regardless, teachers put in the time until the job is done — and the “back to school” dreams and pre-first-day jitters usually start around mid-July or August, they said.
“As a teacher, you don’t really work specific hours. Your contract is something, but that doesn’t meant that — the day doesn’t end just because the kids are gone,” Shaffer said. “So I think that as a teacher, the hours are whatever it needs to be to do the job to the best of your ability.”
“We’re here because we love it,” Lawrence added.