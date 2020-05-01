Dental practices across the state have closed their offices, furloughed their employees and have been performing only emergency procedures since March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
And while the closures have been driven by public-health concerns, some area dentists are worried about how they’ll recover financially.
Under Gov. Chris Sununu’s orders amid the COVID-19 crisis, dental practices are still considered essential and can be open. However, the N.H. Dental Society and American Dental Association recommended in March that all nonessential dental visits be suspended until May 4, and many have obliged.
“Concentrating on emergency dental care will allow us to care for our emergency patients and alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments,” the N.H. Dental Society’s statement says.
These recommendations align with the suspension of non-urgent appointments across the health care industry to limit new infections and reserve capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Having to stop everyday procedures has “devastated” Keene Smiles Dental’s finances, according to lead dentist Dr. Thomas Filip.
The office — which also has locations in seven other Monadnock Region towns — closed March 16, one day before the dental associations’ recommendations were released.
“It was a really challenging decision, without clear guidance at that point, but it was really the right thing to do,” Filip said.
The practice implemented a 24-hour phone service for emergency calls, such as uncontrollable mouth pain or swelling, and has handled these calls through teledentistry, he noted.
Filip said the Keene office furloughed its six employees. Only three of them had received their unemployment benefits as of Wednesday, he added.
The practice was also still waiting to receive any of the aid it has applied for as of Wednesday, he said, including from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
And at this point, Filip said he’s not sure when the practice will reopen.
“We really miss our patients, and we really look forward to seeing everyone again,” he said, “... but we have our patients’ and community’s safety as our first priority, and we will not compromise on that.”
Keene Dentistry and Implants is also facing a financial burden, according to Office Manager Amanda Licciardo.
“We are preparing for quite the struggle,” she said.
The dental office, at 19 Elm St., closed March 20 and furloughed its seven employees as a result, Licciardo said. The practice will reopen on May 7.
Like Keene Smiles Dental, the practice set up a 24-hour hotline for emergencies. But for the most part, Licciardo said those patients’ problems can be resolved with antibiotics rather than a procedure.
Licciardo said Keene Dentistry and Implants, which is part of a group of practices, wasn’t awarded any federal or state COVID-19 relief funding, but others in the chain were.
Dr. Jonny Norris, owner of Montshire Pediatric Dentistry in Keene, said the financial burden of closing the office was offset by its bank agreeing to suspend payments on the mortgage and other loans for three months.
And before closing its doors in Keene and Claremont and furloughing its 15 employees, Norris said, the practice was able to give staff members an extra week’s worth of paid time off.
“From a business standpoint, we’re not really losing anything per se because we’re not paying anything on our loans, so I feel very fortunate in that regard,” Norris said.
The office plans to have a soft reopening May 18, he said, which will likely just be friends and family. This is partially due to the Keene office’s move to the former Andy’s Cycles building at 165 Winchester St. — a much larger space than its current location.
And while Norris said for the most part the business is doing OK amid the global pandemic, he is worried about the protocols for increased use of personal protective equipment.
As stated in the American Dental Association’s latest guidance, issued Tuesday, the cost for each patient visit is anticipated to “substantially increase,” with face coverings now being recommended for all patients and staff. That will result in extra costs as providers buy more personal protective equipment, which have been in extremely short supply nationwide.
“To remain viable and be able to offer care, with insurance reimbursement rates so low, it becomes more expensive with the materials,” Norris said. “So I don’t know how hard this is going to hit us yet.”