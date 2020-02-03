Four local school districts and a town will hold their deliberative sessions this week:
ConVal Regional School District: Tuesday, 6 p.m., ConVal Regional High School gym, 184 Hancock Road (Route 202), Peterborough
Swanzey: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Monadnock Regional Middle/High School auditorium, 580 Old Homestead Highway
Fall Mountain Regional School District: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Fall Mountain Regional High School auditorium, 134 FMRHS Road, Langdon
Winchester School District: Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Winchester School, 85 Parker St.
Keene School District: Saturday, 9 a.m., Keene High School auditorium, 43 Arch St.
The annual sessions — held in towns and districts that have adopted the official ballot form of government — give voters a chance to debate and amend the proposed operating budget and other warrant articles, before a final up-or-down vote at the polls a month later.
Election day is Tuesday, March 10.