A Swanzey man is in stable condition after a bicycle crash sent him to a Lebanon hospital Thursday evening.
Nicole Colson told The Sentinel via text message that her husband, Dana, was riding with the Monadnock Cycling Club on Old Concord Road in Keene.
“We think it was a bicycle pedal malfunction,” she wrote.
Around 6:30, she said his foot slipped, and he tumbled down a 50-foot ravine, resulting in five broken ribs and injuries to Dana’s clavicle and upper back. He was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he remained Friday evening.
Nicole said first responders originally feared Dana suffered from a torn aorta — “thank God that wasn’t the case.”
Her husband was resting when she left him Friday evening, and Nicole said he might need surgery Saturday to fuse a broken rib with a plate.
Nicole Colson is a contributing writer for The Sentinel.