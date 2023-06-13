“I was not expecting to fall in love with her,” said Harrisville resident David Blair, recounting the serendipity that led him to marry Lina Hervas.
“Me too,” Hervas said, giggling.
Blair, 74, and Hervas, 70, have been married since 2008. They first met in 1987 at a refugee processing center in Bataan, Philippines.
“The idea that our being married could have been considered illegal [at some point] just seems so preposterous to me,” Blair said. He added that he is moved by the courage Mildred and Richard Loving showed in defying Virginia’s law against interracial marriage in 1958.
A few weeks after they wed, the Lovings were arrested for violating Virginia’s Racial Integrity Act, a law dating back to 1924 that outlawed interracial marriages in the state. The racist law defined a white person as someone “who has no trace whatsoever of any blood other than Caucasian.”
After Richard, a white man with English and Irish roots, and Mildred, a Black woman also of Native American descent, pleaded guilty in the case against them, a Virginia judge told the couple to either leave the state or face imprisonment. They left Virginia.
The American Civil Liberties Union took their case, Loving v. Virginia, to the Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously on June 12, 1967, that the ban on interracial marriages was unconstitutional. The ruling simultaneously overturned similar laws in 16 other states.
Starting in the 1600s, miscegenation laws, or racial-mixing laws, were adopted in slave-holding colonies such as Virginia and Maryland to prevent Black people from marrying or having sex with white people. Later these laws spread all over the U.S. and expanded to include other communities of color such as Asian immigrants.
The anniversary of the landmark 1967 judgment is celebrated as Loving Day.
“I’m glad that [interracial marriages are] happening more and more,” Blair, who is originally from Princeton, N.J., said four days before this year’s anniversary on Monday. He praised the growing diversity locally, as well as the increase in interracial couples.
“I have seen over the years more and more diversity in the public schools. Some of that comes through adoption, but now some of it comes from interracial couples,” said Blair, who was previously an educator at Walpole’s Hooper Institute and Peterborough’s ConVal Regional High School. He also co-founded the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center in Peterborough.
On the heels of last year’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion — spurring fears that other constitutional protections could also be reversed — President Joe Biden this past December signed the Respect for Marriage Act protecting same-sex and interracial marriages. Thirty-six Republicans opposed it.
Last month, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, signed the Marital Freedom Act, codifying the right to interracial marriage in state law.
“Lina had become my family’s best friend”
In 1987, Blair moved to the Philippines with his wife, Linda Marsella, and children Anna, then 11, and Sam, then 7, to work at a refugee processing center run by the U.S. Department of State, the Philippines government and international agencies. Refugees from Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos were attending temporary schools there.
“Lina had been a teacher in that program, and I came in to write the curriculum,” Blair said.
Hervas, who is from the Philippines, also took special interest in helping Americans learn Filipino culture and language and became Blair’s language teacher. “And later, our travel companion,” Blair added, highlighting how she showed him and his family around her country and introduced them to her culture.
“Lina had become my family’s best friend,” Blair said. “In fact, she would come visit us even after we moved back from the Philippines.”
Hervas got visas to travel to the U.S. multiple times for various conferences and would make it a point to visit Blair’s family after their permanent return to America in 1989, he said.
In June 2007, Marsella died of cancer. A grief-stricken Blair returned to the Philippines to visit his friends and ended up traveling with Hervas throughout the country.
“And I fell in love [with her],” he said.
Once he returned from his trip, Blair proposed to Hervas over the telephone, thousands of miles away from her.
Hervas, then 56, had never been married or even had a boyfriend. She accepted his proposal, and they married in Walpole the following May.
“My first wife’s family, they got to know Lina, and they loved her too,” Blair said.
Sharp increase in
interracial marriages
As an interracial couple, Blair and especially Hervas say they have never encountered any overt racism in the area.
“I don’t feel afraid at all,” Hervas said.
“But perhaps sometimes people’s attitudes betray an assumption that she’s not perhaps, maybe doesn’t speak English or isn’t so well educated or isn’t so competent,” Blair added.
He said that when he was growing up in a much more racially divided America, “people did not talk a lot about race.”
“I know that my parents helped a Black woman to get a mortgage; they loaned her money to buy a home because the banks were not lending or fair loans were not as generous to Black people,” he said, citing an example of redlining. Redlining is a discriminatory practice that denies credit and loans to people living in neighborhoods with residents from racial and ethnic minorities, as well as from low-income backgrounds.
Blair recognizes that while interracial marriages were rare in the ’60s and ’70s, they were harder to navigate for couples with a Black and a white partner.
In 1976, Carol Ann Figueroa, a white woman, and her Black husband, Thomas Person, were denied a marriage license at a courthouse in North Carolina, and had to wait three years until the license was granted to them.
At the same time, America’s wars in East Asia in the mid-late 20th century led to Asian-American marriages, Blair noted.
“Many, many U.S. servicemen came home with Korean wives or Vietnamese wives or Filipino wives or they had girlfriends,” he said.
Research shows significant increases in interracial marriages in the United States over the decades since Loving v. Virginia.
According to a 2015 Pew Center research report, 17 percent of newlywed couples in the U.S. were interracial, compared to just 3 percent in 1967.
Now retired from their professions, Blair and Hervas are very active in community-led efforts in New Hampshire, and work as volunteers with the Keene-based Project Home, a grassroots organization that helps people seeking asylum in the U.S. move from detention centers into communities. In fact, they spoke to The Sentinel as they were driving back from Boston, where they’d taken an asylum-seeker to a legal session related to their case.
“I just think we’re two people who love each other and have known each other for many years,” Blair said.
“And I don’t [ever] look whether he’s white or brown, or Black, like it’s all the same,” Hervas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.