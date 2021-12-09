CHESTERFIELD — She’s mysterious, elusive, soft-spoken — and a goat, much loved by her neighbors. And, as of Wednesday, she hasn’t been seen for more than a week.
Ruby first showed up in the area earlier this year, and was known as the “Route 9 traveler” for her frequent appearances along the highway, according to Elizabeth Walker of Chesterfield, who helped find Ruby a home.
“No one knows where she came from,” Walker said Wednesday, adding that Ruby has a Texas ear tag, so the goat may have been born in the Lone Star State, but how or why she ended up in the Monadnock Region is unclear.
Since she appeared some time in the spring, Chesterfield police had been trying to catch Ruby. Then, in August, Walker and her friend, Margo Bergeron, along with neighbor Carl Chickering, of Spofford, were able to catch Ruby — with some food, a very large dog crate, and a rope to yank the door shut — and found her a home on Craig Faulkner’s small homestead in Westmoreland, where he has sheep and pigs. Ruby escaped her enclosure after some sheep bumped into the gate, undoing the latch, Faulkner said.
“Farm animals, for the most part, they don’t go too far,” he said. “That Ruby — she got out and she hit the woods.”
Ruby — distinguishable by her brick-colored coat and missing left eye (lost in an altercation with a porcupine) — will run away if chased, so anyone who encounters her should get low and allow Ruby to approach, Walker said.
“There are a lot of good people in the community who have tried to reach out and help in any way that they could,” Walker said.
Since the goat’s escape, Walker and her husband, Jim, along with Bergeron and Chickering, have spent several hours a day searching for Ruby, handing out flyers to neighbors and sharing updates on Facebook, Walker said.
“There’s been a lot of support,” Bergeron said, and people have reached out to say they’ll put out feed in the hope of attracting Ruby to their homes, while others have said they’ll leave their garage doors open with a plan to close them should Ruby find her way inside, or keep an eye out while walking their dogs.
Bergeron — who spent about eight hours searching on Wednesday and hoped (alas, to no avail) to find Ruby’s footprints in the morning’s dusting of snow — said she plans to continue looking. It’s also archery hunting season, she pointed out, and with hikers and hunters cruising through the woods, she’s hopeful someone might spot Ruby.
“We just hope we find her and find her alive,” Bergeron said.
Faulkner said he thinks Ruby’s experience in her earlier life as a wanderer will help her fare better in the wild, noting that no one has ever heard her bleat — an unusual trait for a goat but an important one for avoiding coyotes.
Anyone who has seen Ruby — who is roughly 70 pounds and 32 inches tall, according to Walker — in the past 10 days can call Walker at 603-852-3607 or reach out to the Chesterfield Police Department.
In the meantime, keep your eyes out for the Route 9 traveler.
“We haven’t given up,” Walker said on Wednesday. “I’m picking Margo up tomorrow morning, and we’ll be out there at 8 o’clock.”