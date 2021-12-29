Monadnock Region communities got more than $2.2 million in additional revenue this year, compared to last, from a state tax on meals, hotel stays and vehicle rentals, lawmakers announced this week.
Those funds went into local coffers Monday, after New Hampshire lawmakers added a provision to the state budget over the summer designating 30 percent of Meals and Rooms tax revenue for municipalities. As a result, cities and towns received $100 million this week, according to a N.H. Senate news release — 45 percent more than they got in the last fiscal year.
Supporters of that move, including Gov. Chris Sununu, welcomed news of the additional revenue Monday, saying it will help communities keep property taxes in check.
But some local officials noted that New Hampshire has for years shirked an obligation under state law to give municipalities 40 percent of Meals and Rooms revenue. Keene Mayor George Hansel said that while the state continues to shortchange its cities and towns in other ways, the recent payout is a “step in the right direction.”
“I’m glad that the Legislature recognized this as a problem and has taken some action to resolve the issue,” he said.
Enacted in 1967, the state’s Meals and Rooms tax applies to purchases from a restaurant or other food-service establishment, hotel stays and vehicle rentals. Republican lawmakers reduced the tax rate by half a percent — to 8.5 percent — earlier this year, with the change going into effect this past October.
Despite a statutory requirement to share 40 percent of that revenue with cities and towns, New Hampshire has routinely failed to meet that obligation, with elected officials instead diverting the money for state programs in the past. Municipalities got just 20 percent of the Meals and Rooms revenue in the last state budget, according to the N.H. Senate news release Monday.
But a bill introduced earlier this year by state Sen. Denise Ricciardi — a Republican whose district includes Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy — sought to change that practice, by disbursing the full amount owed to local communities.
Ricciardi noted in a N.H. Union Leader op-ed last January that the state had pledged in 1993 to help municipalities recover the lost revenue but suspended that effort over the past decade. In the op-ed, she called her proposal to restore revenue-sharing to 40 percent a “fiscally responsible way for the state to start keeping its promises to local taxpayers.”
Lawmakers incorporated Ricciardi’s bill into the state’s 2022-23 budget but dropped the Meals and Rooms allowance for cities and towns to 30 percent. Ricciardi nonetheless touted the measure Monday as a way to stem rising property taxes.
“I made it my goal this past session to protect local property taxpayers by making certain the state kept its promise to share more of the revenues that our M&R tax generates,” she said in the news release. “I am happy and extremely satisfied that today, our cities and towns will finally receive the amount they’ve been promised for so long.”
Under the new revenue-sharing scheme, municipalities across New Hampshire got a combined $32 million more this year than in fiscal year 2021, the N.H. Senate announced.
That included an additional $534,000 for the city of Keene, bringing its Meals and Rooms allowance to $1.7 million for the current fiscal year. Among local communities, Richmond saw the largest proportional bump, with a nearly 47 percent revenue increase to $88,000.
Sununu cheered those numbers in a statement Monday.
“We cut the rooms and meals tax to its lowest level in over a decade and yet we still sent even more money back to cities and towns,” he said. “Instead of downshifting costs, we downshifted cash, giving cities and towns extra flexibility — a win for our citizens.”
Despite the windfall for Monadnock Region communities, state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, took a more sober view, arguing that other policies — including some championed by conservative lawmakers — promise to further strain local resources.
Giving municipalities 40 percent of Meals and Rooms proceeds is a “good goal,” according to Kahn, who said he’s worried the state won’t have enough money in the future to pursue that change. He noted that some revenue streams are set to dry up because Republicans in the state Legislature voted this year to slash corporate tax rates and to gradually eliminate a tax on interest and dividends income.
Those moves, combined with lagging contributions by the state into the N.H. Retirement System and public education, will continue passing costs to municipalities, Kahn said. That will disproportionately hurt low-income communities, he added.
“Whenever the state reduces its revenue sources, it usually means that local property taxes are going to go up,” he said. “… We face a dilemma when we do things for short-term benefit without looking at the long-term impacts.”
The additional Meals and Rooms revenue will, however, offer some relief for local property owners, Hansel said Monday. Noting that Keene, as a hub for dining and lodging, is responsible for much of that spending in the region, he said city officials will continue to push for more state aid through other sources.
“Ultimately, this is a complex problem,” he said. “It’s going to require years of sustained advocacy and effort.”
That’s unlikely to include a proposal from earlier this year to have Keene either sue the state or share with it only 60 percent of the Meals and Rooms taxes collected by local businesses. (Municipalities typically send all the proceeds to the N.H. State Treasury, which then redistributes them across the state.)
Since the 30-percent allocation was made state law, At-Large City Councilor Randy Filiault, who presented those options to Hansel and the council in October, said they’re largely irrelevant now.
Estimates by the Keene Finance Department show the city would have gotten an additional $8.8 million over the past decade if it had been given the full 40 percent of Meals and Rooms revenue, according to Filiault. He called for that funding to be restored fully, comparing the larger payouts this year to a thief stealing $20, then returning half of the cash and “tell[ing] you to be happy.”
“How anybody can think that’s acceptable is beyond me,” he said Monday. “… It goes to show the abuse that towns and cities in the state have taken over the years.”
City and Cheshire County officials will meet next month to discuss how they can advocate for more state assistance, Filiault said. Without that relief, he said Keene will be forced to cut services or again raise property taxes, making housing even more expensive.
“The trend has to change,” he said. “We can’t go down this road anymore … Middle-income families can’t even afford homes.”