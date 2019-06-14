A Marlow man was sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on a felony charge stemming from a drunk-driving crash.
Scott A. Strickland, 32, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated-collision with serious bodily injury, a felony, in Marlow in August 2018. According to sentencing documents, he crashed on Route 123 while driving drunk, and he suffered “one or more” facial fractures in the collision. He was sentenced to 12 months in the Cheshire County jail, with six months suspended for four years, and levied $1,240 in fines and penalties. His driver’s license was suspended for 24 months, and he was ordered to install an interlock device for two years after the suspension is up. He was also placed on probation for three years.
He also pleaded guilty to violating a previous probation from a 2016 felony conviction for committing second-degree assault-domestic violence-strangulation in Cheshire County that May. He was sentenced to six months in jail, concurrent with the previous sentence.
He is eligible for home release on electronic monitoring after he’s served 90 days. Prosecutors dismissed an additional felony charge of DWI-collision with serious bodily injury.
Others recently sentenced include:
Jacob N. Kinson, 26, whose address is listed in sentencing documents as the county jail, pleaded guilty to committing robbery, a felony, in Keene in February. According to sentencing documents, he shoved a Walmart loss prevention officer in the course of stealing from the store. He was sentenced to two to six years in N.H. State Prison and credited for 105 days of time served.
He also pleaded guilty to violating his probation on a 2017 felony conviction for selling fentanyl in Keene that July. He was sentenced to one to four years in state prison, concurrent with the robbery sentence, and credited for 105 days of time served.
Prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Eugene H. Bracey, 30, of Keene pleaded guilty to two charges of receiving stolen property, one felony and one misdemeanor, in Keene in August 2018. According to sentencing documents, he retained two pieces of another man’s property, knowing they had been stolen or believing they probably had been. One of the items was valued between $1,000 and $1,500, the basis of the felony charge, and the other was worth less than $1,000.
On the felony charge, he was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with 270 days suspended for three years, credited for 30 days of time served and placed on probation for three years. For the misdemeanor, he was sentenced to 360 days in jail, all suspended for three years and consecutive to the felony sentence.
The court imposed a sentence on Justin L. Clouart, 37, that had previously been deferred. Clouart, whose address is listed in sentencing documents as the county jail, had pleaded guilty in May 2018 to a felony charge of burglary for illegally entering Pierre’s Place convenience store in West Chesterfield in August 2016. He was ordered to serve 12 months in jail and credited for six days of time served.
He also pleaded guilty to violating the probation he received as part of that sentence. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, concurrent with the previous sentence, and credited with six days of time served.
Sentencing documents do not indicate why the sentence was imposed or how he violated his probation.
Eric D. Hooper, 51, of Winchester pleaded guilty to violating his probation, in January, on a 2018 misdemeanor conviction for committing domestic violence in Winchester that May. He was sentenced to five days in jail and credited for five days of time served. Sentencing documents do not indicate how he violated his probation.