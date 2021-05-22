Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance May 13 that vaccinated people can shed their masks outdoors and in most indoor settings, Jim Fennell emailed the teams that use his Swanzey athletic facility to gauge their preference for the safety policies there.
Fennell, general manager of The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills, said Wednesday that none of the 14 teams, which include high school field hockey and an adult soccer league, accepted his offer to require that their opponents wear masks.
He’s taking that as tacit approval of the indoor facility’s plan to relax its stance on masking — something that other area businesses say they will do, too, in light of new public health standards.
In addition to the recent CDC guidance, those include Gov. Chris Sununu’s decisions to end a statewide mask mandate and ease other COVID-19 safety guidelines last month, as well as anticipation that Keene would end its city-wide mask mandate — which the City Council did Thursday, effective June 1.
Even before those changes, Fennell said The Fieldhouse, a 32,000-square-foot warehouse on the Ashuelot River that opened in October, didn’t require people to wear masks while exercising.
“We didn’t want to put them in a position where they were having trouble breathing or functioning while playing,” he said. “… We try to be diligent, but at the same time logical [and] reasonable.”
Nearly everyone still wore a mask, Fennell said, and some teams in the winter did request that the facility tell opposing players to do the same. Even then, he said The Fieldhouse didn’t need to be too strict because “almost everybody did.”
With guidelines being relaxed and more people vaccinated for COVID-19, Fennell said fewer players are wearing masks now. The Swanzey facility still asks spectators to wear masks, but he said it has begun emphasizing social distancing rather than masking since the CDC released its new standards.
“The timing of these changes are good for us since most of our leagues are done for the summer,” he told The Sentinel in an email. “It has allowed us to transition slowly back to the ‘old normal.’ ”
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s top epidemiologist, has voiced concern over the recent CDC guidance, warning that mask-wearing is one of several practices — like social distancing and getting vaccinated — that best reduce viral transmission when used together.
At a news conference Tuesday, Chan said a widespread move to shed masks indoors could endanger people with a weakened immune system or those who can’t be vaccinated due to their age or a medical condition. The state still encourages businesses to ask that employees and patrons wear masks, especially when around others for an extended period, he noted.
“Continued use of face masks and social distancing in these higher-risk indoor settings is going to help us exit the pandemic more quickly,” he said. “It’s going to help protect the vulnerable populations who may be in some of these public settings … Frankly, the CDC guidance was difficult, if not impossible, for businesses and organizations to figure out how to implement.”
But a pair of Keene food providers say they’re also ready to ditch their mask requirements — in place due to the city-wide mandate, which was enacted last August — and leave that decision up to customers.
Tracy Gunn, who owns the downtown candy store Life Is Sweet, said she has been eager for more flexible guidelines, explaining that a number of patrons have taken issue with Keene’s mask mandate.
“I’m not in the business of offending customers,” she said. “I didn’t think it was appropriate that it was our responsibility as a business owner [to enforce the mandate].”
Gunn would not require people to wear masks in her store if the city lifts its ordinance, she said Wednesday — a day before the Keene City Council voted 13-2 to let the mandate expire next month and also end the outdoor portion of the ordinance immediately.
Still, Gunn said she is sensitive to concerns that letting unmasked people gather indoors again, with no way to know who is inoculated, could spread COVID-19. Life Is Sweet will allow workers to stay home if they don’t feel comfortable being inside with unmasked strangers, she said, and the store will continue to offer home delivery and curbside pickup for customers with the same concern.
“We’ll just try, as always, to meet customers where they are,” Gunn said.
Lindy’s Diner co-owner Carroll Stubbs said the Gilbo Avenue business has had to regularly remind patrons of Keene’s mask ordinance, explaining that many point to the new CDC guidance in protesting the local regulation.
Stubbs said Wednesday that the restaurant would also drop its mask requirement when the city mandate expires, though he thinks most staff at Lindy’s would continue wearing their masks.
Despite the relaxed guidelines, Union Congregational Church in Peterborough will continue to require that anyone attending services wear a mask and keep their distance from each other, according to administrative assistant Cindy Bower.
The congregation, part of the United Church of Christ, has capped attendance at 50 people and livestreams the services online for other members, she said. Although UCC Peterborough plans to lift its capacity restriction this summer, Bower said the other health protocols will remain in place — noting that some residents may not be quite ready to resume normal life.
“We had people pushing to open up the service, but most people are still online,” she said. “I think they like the options.”