Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain early with snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.