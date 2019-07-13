Richards Group adds Orkins to its staff, as account manager
Tracy Orkins has joined The Richards Group as part of the firm’s Commercial Insurance and Risk Management team. She will be an account manager in the Keene office.
Previously, she worked for more than 25 years in the insurance industry, including with Masiello Insurance and The Insurance Source.
Orkins holds the Accredited Advisor in Insurance designation and brings extensive experience in commercial and personal insurance. She has been active in the Keene community as a member of the BNI Chapter in Keene, as well as at the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce. She has also volunteered to support local nonprofit organizations, including Linda’s Closet and the Hundred Nights shelter.
Cutler joins Cheshire Medical Center, at its Walpole office
Michelle Cutler has joined the Cheshire Medical Center’s Department of Family Medicine in its Walpole office.
Cutler has 14 years of nursing experience in a variety of settings. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice as a Family Nurse Practitioner and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Massachusetts. She also completed an Associate of Science in Nursing from Rivier College in Nashua.