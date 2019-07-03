Two weeks after a crash in Randolph left seven motorcyclists dead, a memorial ride from Laconia is scheduled for Saturday, with two meeting points in the Monadnock Region for those hoping to attend.
In Keene, motorcyclists will meet at 255 West St. — the Mascoma Bank parking lot.
In Peterborough, the meeting point is Bowling Acres at 32 Elm St.
Motorcyclists are scheduled to leave both locations at 9 a.m., but organizers are asking participants to arrive early — by 8:45 in Keene and 8:30 in Peterborough.
Both groups will head for the official memorial ride, called Ride For The Fallen 7, which starts at the Broken Spoke Saloon in Laconia. Bikers are meeting there at 11 a.m. and leaving for Randolph at noon.
Brian DeSimone, one of the organizers, said he expects between 1,000 and 1,500 people from New Hampshire and beyond. He’s heard from people as far away as California.
The June 21 crash affected people around the country in part because its victims included bikers and military veterans — two tight-knit communities, according to DeSimone, who himself was in a near-fatal crash a few years ago. “If you’re a rider, you always refer to each other as brothers and sisters,” he said.
Matthew Cram, who’s organizing the Keene staging location, said the crash has “shaken” the biker community.
“It’s been rough on a lot of people,” he said.
The evening of June 21, a group of motorcyclists was traveling east on Route 2 in Randolph when a 2016 Dodge pickup crossed the center line and collided with several motorcycles, according to N.H. State Police.
Seven of the riders died and another three were injured.
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office identified the dead as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.
The five men were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a U.S. Marine Corps veterans group, and the two women were supporters of the club, the Attorney General’s Office said. They were on their way to a charity event at an American Legion post in Gorham, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the families.
The driver of the pickup, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.
Cram said he expects between 50 and 100 people to ride from Keene Saturday morning. Police will be on scene to direct traffic, he said. He asked anyone interested in joining to contact him on Facebook or at hexd119@gmail.com and tell him the group size.
Mike Gasper, a Greenfield resident organizing the Peterborough gathering, told the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript he expects more than 100 to ride from that location.
Cram reminded everyone on the roads Saturday to drive safe. “Whether you’re driving on a car or on a motorcycle,” he said, “just be vigilant of your surroundings, don’t goof off and put other people’s lives at risk. Because it just takes one moment.”