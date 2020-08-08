Visitors have continued to spend time on the region’s town beaches even after COVID-19 concerns kept some from opening formally this year, and some sites have seen an uptick in littering in the absence of staff. One Greenfield resident recently took a fraction of Sunset Pond’s maintenance into his own hands, and said he hopes other residents take up the cause.
Dave Thimmel recently repainted one of Sunset Pond’s picnic tables and said he plans to do the other one soon. Thimmel brings his daughter and her friends to the pond four or five days a week, and categorized his decision to renovate the tables as “purely selfish.”
“I’ve got nothing to do when they’re out there, the cell service is bad, the paint is flaking, it’s falling off into the sand,” he said, noting that he painted the table to avoid getting paint flakes on his legs while he sat. Although the project helped Thimmel stave off boredom, he also recognized its potential for inspiring other community members. The beach has been in rough shape this year without town employees actively maintaining it, Thimmel said. A tree recently fell on the beach’s shed, and he regularly finds garbage when he visits.
“This is such a nice community, and I’d like to see people feel better about the beach. As it deteriorates, more people have less cause to do things like bring home their trash,” he said. Visitors could pull weeds or rake the beach while their kids are in the water, he said, or take home a grocery bag full of trash when they visit. “Hopefully somebody else will pick up on that sort of vibe,” he said.
Scoby Pond in Francestown has been unstaffed this summer and there have been some complaints about litter left on the beach, Town Administrator Jamie Pike said, but that a town employee comes by to rake the beach and pick things up a couple times a week. Water quality has also remained safe, he said.Thorndike Pond in Jaffrey was closed July 23-27 after a routine water test came back with a high bacteria count, Town Manager Jon Frederick said, but reopened after the subsequent test showed levels well within the acceptable range. Hancock’s Norway Pond, Peterborough’s Cunningham Pond and Bennington’s Whittemore Lake all reported no water quality issues.