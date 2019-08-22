The Federal Communications Commission recently proposed a change to the National Suicide Prevention hotline to allow people to just dial 9-8-8.
And in states like New Hampshire, where the suicide rate exceeds the national rate and resources are limited, this change could be critical, according to Peter Starkey, executive director of the Monadnock Peer Support Agency in Keene.
"I think that it’s a move in the right direction to allow people who are feeling this way to have access to help," Starkey said. "The biggest thing, especially in rural communities, is having access."
The FCC's recommendation to change the seven-digit national hotline number was made in a report to Congress last week, saying the shorter number could ease access to potentially lifesaving resources.
Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports. A total of 276 suicides were recorded in 2018, according to data from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
This marks the state's highest annual number of suicide deaths since 2009, the start of the data provided to a reporter by the office. Of those last year, 16 happened in Cheshire County.
Gary Barnes, executive director of the Keene-based MAPS Counseling Services, said that in some pockets of the state where it's an hour or more drive to see a therapist, national services can be the only option. The easier, the better.
"Trying to remember a seven-digit number when you're in distress is hard," Barnes said. "This will save lives."
There is also a hotline run through Keene's chapter of The Samaritans, a suicide prevention organization.
Carmen Trafton, executive director of The Samaritans, said this number won't be affected by the change, but the organization agrees with the federal agency's proposal.
But despite these progressive actions nationally, Starkey noted that problems, evident at the local level, persist.
There is still a prominent stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness, he said, making it difficult to ask for help.
He likened it to having a physical ailment, such as a broken leg, which he would comfortably talk about. But discussing suicide and mental illness is not as easy.
"If I bring up that I feel like killing myself, people feel uncomfortable on both sides, but I know through my work that being able to have that conversation would eliminate the fear that comes with it," Starkey said.
Barnes added that the cost of mental health services also presents challenges.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which surveyed Medicaid reimbursement rates in 2015, a 30-minute therapy session in New Hampshire was reimbursed at $32.50, but at $48.53 in Massachusetts and $51.55 in Vermont. For a psychiatric evaluation, $87.82 was reimbursed, compared to $117.42 in Massachusetts and $104.13 in Vermont.
"Our Medicaid rates in supporting mental health are inadequate, and insurance companies are also making it difficult for using mental health benefits, so people either can't find it or they can't afford it," Barnes said.
Even if local services are affordable to someone, Starkey said it's still a struggle to make people aware of them.
"When people come here and interact with us, the most common thing we hear is, 'I wish I heard about this sooner,' " Starkey said. "We really need to work on taking this [national] energy and applying it locally."
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255. For The Samaritans' hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.
Non-emergency calls for The Samaritans, at 103 Roxbury St., Unit 203, can be directed to 357-5510.
Monadnock Peer Support Agency, at 64 Beaver St. in Keene, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The agency can be reached at 352-5093 and has a "warm line" year-round, from 4 to 9 p.m., at 866-352-5093.
To schedule an appointment with MAPS Counseling Services, at 23 Central Square, unit 300, call 355-2244. MAPS also has an office in Peterborough, at 9 Vose Farm Road, that can be reached at 924-2240.