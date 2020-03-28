Joy Peterson joined The Prospect-Woodward at Hillside Village Keene as the health center marketing coordinator. She has a master’s of science in eldercare marketing management from Lasell University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Westfield State University. She has been in the long-term care industry for 20 years. Most recently, she helped launch and market the first continuing-care-at-home program in New Hampshire.
