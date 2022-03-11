WINCHESTER — As of Thursday afternoon, there were 10 active COVID-19 cases in an outbreak at Applewood Rehabilitation Center that a company spokeswoman said began earlier this winter.
Forty-two residents and 24 employees have tested positive for the viral disease since the outbreak started in late December, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Applewood and several other area nursing homes.
The deaths of two residents have been attributed to the outbreak, she added.
The 10 active cases involve four residents and six staff members, Mayer said.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has reported three deaths from the Applewood outbreak, as part of weekly updates it issues on facility outbreaks in the state. The department did not respond to a request to clarify the discrepancy with Applewood’s own numbers.
The state first reported this particular outbreak Feb. 23. Its data often lag behind the totals reported by the facilities themselves.
Mayer said a majority of Applewood residents and staff members have had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.
All Genesis Healthcare employees were mandated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including the 100 staff members at Applewood. Of the Snow Road facility’s 71 residents, 93 percent are inoculated, according to Mayer.
Breakthrough cases of the viral disease can and do occur. However, those who are vaccinated often have less severe symptoms and are at at a lower risk of developing complications than those who aren’t inoculated.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
