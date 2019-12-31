A lawsuit filed by the aunts of Nathan Carman accusing him of killing his grandfather and mother to gain an inheritance worth millions of dollars is over.
Elaine Chakalos, Charlene Gallagher and Valerie Santilli officially withdrew their appeal to the N.H. Supreme Court on Christmas Eve.
The three are the daughters of John Chakalos and executors of his estate.
Chakalos, a wealthy developer who had homes in Windsor, Conn., and West Chesterfield, was shot dead in his Connecticut home in December 2013. The murder remains unsolved.
In 2017, Carman’s three maternal aunts filed a lawsuit in Keene probate court alleging he killed his grandfather and mother, Linda Carman, who went missing during a fishing trip with her son in September 2016.
The lawsuit sought to block Carman, of Vernon, Vt., from inheriting what could be millions of dollars from his grandfather’s estate. It relies on the so-called slayer rule, that someone who kills a relative to speed up an inheritance should not benefit from that action.
A judge had dismissed the lawsuit earlier this year, finding that Carman’s grandfather, John C. Chakalos, was a Connecticut resident at the time of his death in 2013.
“The Court determines that John Chakalos, although by birth originally a domiciliary of New Hampshire, established a domicile in Connecticut, and never re-established one in this state,” Judge David D. King of the 6th Circuit Probate Division in Concord wrote.
As such, King concluded, he didn’t have jurisdiction over the lawsuit.
The aunts had appealed that ruling to the state Supreme Court, which had yet to decide whether to accept the case.