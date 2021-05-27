GREENFIELD — A lightning strike appears to have caused a first-alarm house fire Wednesday evening, though a fast response prevented any significant damage, Fire Chief Richard McQuade said.
The Greenfield Fire Department responded to 24 Cameron’s Way at 6:35 p.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. The first firefighters to arrive found a fire in the rear of the house, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
“Thankfully, a fast acting neighbor and passerby extinguished the fire on the outside of the building and the firefighters extinguished the hot spots on the inside and checked for any extension of the fire,” the Facebook post reads.
The family that lives in the house was not home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured in the incident, McQuade said Wednesday morning. He added that officials believe the fire started after lightning struck a nearby pine tree and traveled through the root system to a chain-link fence adjacent to the house.
"There were no other means of ignition in that area," McQuade said.
The house suffered minor damage in the blaze, and the family is able to continue living there, he said.
In addition to the Greenfield Fire Department, firefighters from Antrim, Benington, Lyndeborough, Wilton, Milford, Peterborough, Francestown and New Ipswich also responded to the scene.