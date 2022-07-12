WALPOLE — An apparent lightning strike sparked a two-alarm fire Tuesday evening that severely damaged a warehouse at Pinnacleview Equipment, officials said at the scene.
No one was injured in the blaze, but three of the store's 22 employees were in the building shortly before 5 p.m. when lightning hit the structure, Pinnacleview owner Mike Snide said.
Firefighters responded at 4:52 p.m., and the first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and fire in the center of the building, Walpole Fire Chief Mark Houghton said. As the fire progressed, the roof of the two-story structure partially collapsed, Houghton added.
Both Houghton and Snide said it was too early to tell the extent of the damage. But Snide, a third-generation owner of the family business, said "it's major."
Houghton said he could not confirm that a lightning strike caused the fire, and that such a determination would be left to the store's insurance company, and the N.H. State Fire Marshal's Office.
Pinnacleview sells a range of equipment, from lawn and garden-care materials to farm and construction machines, and provides service on the equipment, Snide said. The warehouse behind the shop at 19 Pinnacle Lane, just of Main Street, stored miscellaneous materials, he added, but primarily functioned as a repair shop, and a space to get new equipment ready for buyers.
“There were new machines in there that were all ready to be delivered to customers, but we were able to get those out," he said. "So, we’re fortunate there.”
Snide said Tuesday evening that he couldn't yet estimate the monetary damage caused by fire, but he hopes insurance will cover the loss. In the meantime, Snide said Pinnacleview Equipment will remain open.
"We'll figure out a way," he said.
In addition to the Walpole Fire Department, Houghton said firefighters from North Walpole, and Bellows Falls and Westminster, Vt. assisted.
