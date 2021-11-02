ANTRIM — A local teenager accused of brutally killing his father in 2019 was sentenced Monday to between 50 years and life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.
Joseph Beam, now 19, had been indicted on that charge last year in Hillsborough County Superior Court's northern branch in Manchester.
Prosecutors say Beam killed his father, Jason Beam, on Halloween night two years ago by assaulting him multiple times with a hammer and knife.
Jason Beam, who was 41, died of "multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries of the head, neck, and chest," the N.H. Attorney General's office said at the time. He was found dead at his Gregg Lake Road home after firefighters were called there for a reported structure fire with someone still inside, Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale said previously.
Police arrested Joseph Beam the next day, according to the Attorney General's office, although he was a juvenile at the time and not identified. Beam had been held without bail since then.
A trial in his case was scheduled to start early next year, court records show.
Beam opted instead for a plea deal, however, in which he'll have already served two years of his sentence. He can also reduce his prison term by two years if he completes an associate degree and another two years if he attends all required mental-health counseling, according to court filings.
Beam's defense attorneys had previously told the court that he might file an insanity defense. Any psychological evaluations filed in court, though, are confidential.
At the hearing Monday in the Manchester court, Beam said he would do anything to have his father back, the N.H. Union Leader reported.
"Every time I’m in a quiet place, I talk to my dad," he said. "I really hope he can hear me. I miss him so much."