ANTRIM — Police Chief Scott R. Lester announced his retirement, effective May 1, in a letter to Antrim residents Thursday.
Lester, an Antrim native, said he feels it’s time to begin a career outside of police work after 13 years as chief. In the letter, which the Antrim police department posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon, Lester called it “an honor” to work for the department and municipal staff, also thanking residents for their support.
“I know my years as a police officer have not been without many challenges and tough decisions, but overall it has been a very positive experience and will always be an extremely rewarding time in my life,” he wrote.
Lester began his law-enforcement career with the Lyndeborough police department in 1993 and moved to the Hancock police force two years later, according to his profile on Antrim’s town website.
He was hired as Antrim’s police chief in August 2008, following nine years with the Peterborough police department, it states. During his tenure as chief, Lester oversaw the construction of Antrim’s new police station in 2013.
Antrim police Lt. Brian Lord will permanently succeed Lester, according to the letter announcing his retirement. Lord has been with the department since 2008, it states.
“He is committed to the Antrim community and is excited to begin his new duties,” Lester wrote. “I hope you will continue to support him and the police department through this transition and beyond.”