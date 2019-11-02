ANTRIM — An area man’s death has been ruled a homicide, state and local officials announced in a joint news release Saturday.
Jason Beam, 41, died by “multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries of the head, neck, and chest,” according to the release sent from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
Police arrested a juvenile Friday in connection with Beam’s death. The release says no other details will be available as the case works through the juvenile system.
Beam was found dead at his home at 5 Gregg Lake Road Friday at about 3 a.m., according to news releases.
Firefighters were called to the house for a report of a structure fire with someone still inside, on the couch and bleeding, Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale said Friday. Firefighters removed the man and extinguished the fire, which was mostly contained to a different room in the house, Gale said. The man was dead and had signs of “obvious trauma,” he said.
Gale said a woman and child, both uninjured, were outside the home when firefighters arrived.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact N.H. State Police Sergeant William Bright at 628-8477.